Barber: Willie Cauley-Stein’s reinvention is on hold

There was an obviously wounded Warrior at the team’s Media Day this year, and it wasn’t Klay Thompson.

Thompson will be rehabbing his surgically repaired knee at least through the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, but he looked pretty lively during his media obligations at Chase Center on Monday. In fact, you should have seen him leap from the rostrum and beeline out of the room when a reporter hesitated too long before asking the final question of Thompson’s 15-minute group session.

No, the surprise was center Willie Cauley-Stein, who spent the late morning and early afternoon gimping around the arena on very tall aluminum crutches. Minutes into Media Day, Warriors general manager Bob Myers divulged that Cauley-Stein had suffered a mid-foot sprain while scrimmaging last week. He will miss training camp, and won’t even be reevaluated (at least not in a way the Warriors will publicly reveal) until the end of October.

“It was just playing pickup,” Cauley-Stein said. “I went for a lob, came down awkward on it.”

Remember when the Warriors were so dominant that an injury to any of their players was viewed as little more than an interesting challenge to be overcome en route to the NBA Finals? That’s so 2018.

This is a different edition of the Golden State Warriors, one with little margin for an injury like this one. The sprained foot puts a serious crimp in the team’s frontcourt rotation — and in Cauley-Stein’s effort to reinvent himself.

For Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his staff, the injury only intensifies what had already been their main problem going into this season. They need a lot of participation from a lot of new players.

Flash back to the opening game of the 2018-19 season. The box score from the Warriors’ 108-100 win against Oklahoma City shows close to 38 minutes from Kevin Durant, about 35 minutes from Klay Thompson, 26½ minutes from Damian Jones, 14½ minutes from Shaun Livingston, 13 minutes from Quinn Cook, more than 10 minutes from Andre Iguodala, 6½ minutes from Jordan Bell and 6 minutes from Jonas Jerebko.

This year’s Warriors opener is bound to look a lot different, because the only one of those players who remains on the roster is Thompson, and he will be watching in street clothes. All told, that’s 150 minutes and 13 seconds of playing time that Kerr will have to reassign to get from October 2019 to October 2020. Whom exactly he will call upon to fill those minutes remains an open question.

Asked if he had a sense of his workload this season, Stephen Curry replied, “Forty-eight minutes a game for 82 (games). It’s pretty much confirmed by Coach Kerr just a minute ago. Very excited about that.”

Ha! Curry was kidding. Probably kidding.

The fact is, the Warriors need warm bodies to wear their uniforms this season. And preferably bodies that can play competent basketball, because the organization believes it will have a contending team if Thompson is healthy by the start of the playoffs.

In particular, the Warriors need big men. Andrew Bogut returned to Australia to, ahem, heighten the departures of Jones, Bell and Jerebko. That leaves Kevon Looney, Cauley-Stein, young Omari Spellman and younger Alen Smailagic to play in the post, along with occasional appearances by undersized Draymond Green.