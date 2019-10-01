Barber: Willie Cauley-Stein’s reinvention is on hold

September 30, 2019, 6:53PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO

There was an obviously wounded Warrior at the team’s Media Day this year, and it wasn’t Klay Thompson.

Thompson will be rehabbing his surgically repaired knee at least through the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, but he looked pretty lively during his media obligations at Chase Center on Monday. In fact, you should have seen him leap from the rostrum and beeline out of the room when a reporter hesitated too long before asking the final question of Thompson’s 15-minute group session.

No, the surprise was center Willie Cauley-Stein, who spent the late morning and early afternoon gimping around the arena on very tall aluminum crutches. Minutes into Media Day, Warriors general manager Bob Myers divulged that Cauley-Stein had suffered a mid-foot sprain while scrimmaging last week. He will miss training camp, and won’t even be reevaluated (at least not in a way the Warriors will publicly reveal) until the end of October.

“It was just playing pickup,” Cauley-Stein said. “I went for a lob, came down awkward on it.”

Remember when the Warriors were so dominant that an injury to any of their players was viewed as little more than an interesting challenge to be overcome en route to the NBA Finals? That’s so 2018.

This is a different edition of the Golden State Warriors, one with little margin for an injury like this one. The sprained foot puts a serious crimp in the team’s frontcourt rotation — and in Cauley-Stein’s effort to reinvent himself.

For Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his staff, the injury only intensifies what had already been their main problem going into this season. They need a lot of participation from a lot of new players.

Flash back to the opening game of the 2018-19 season. The box score from the Warriors’ 108-100 win against Oklahoma City shows close to 38 minutes from Kevin Durant, about 35 minutes from Klay Thompson, 26½ minutes from Damian Jones, 14½ minutes from Shaun Livingston, 13 minutes from Quinn Cook, more than 10 minutes from Andre Iguodala, 6½ minutes from Jordan Bell and 6 minutes from Jonas Jerebko.

This year’s Warriors opener is bound to look a lot different, because the only one of those players who remains on the roster is Thompson, and he will be watching in street clothes. All told, that’s 150 minutes and 13 seconds of playing time that Kerr will have to reassign to get from October 2019 to October 2020. Whom exactly he will call upon to fill those minutes remains an open question.

Asked if he had a sense of his workload this season, Stephen Curry replied, “Forty-eight minutes a game for 82 (games). It’s pretty much confirmed by Coach Kerr just a minute ago. Very excited about that.”

Ha! Curry was kidding. Probably kidding.

The fact is, the Warriors need warm bodies to wear their uniforms this season. And preferably bodies that can play competent basketball, because the organization believes it will have a contending team if Thompson is healthy by the start of the playoffs.

In particular, the Warriors need big men. Andrew Bogut returned to Australia to, ahem, heighten the departures of Jones, Bell and Jerebko. That leaves Kevon Looney, Cauley-Stein, young Omari Spellman and younger Alen Smailagic to play in the post, along with occasional appearances by undersized Draymond Green.

That group has some promise. But there was only true center in the batch: Cauley-Stein, the heavily inked 7-footer. His absence leaves a vacuum. He is supposed to be this year’s version of JaVale McGee, the guy who can roll to the rim and catch a lob for an easy dunk.

“I saw him playing with Sac and that was something that always stood out. He could run the floor,” Curry said. “He could put pressure on the rim on both ends, and I think for him, especially defensively, he can be a huge spark plug for us, kind of man the paint, blocking shots, and just being a force at the rim on both ends.”

Now the spark plug is back in the cardboard box. And as much as it sets back the Warriors, the impact is bigger on Cauley-Stein himself.

He joined the Kings as the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft, brimming with athletic ability. And Cauley-Stein has had his moments — 26 points and 13 rebounds in a victory at Miami last year; 29 points in a win against the Nuggets in February of 2017; 26 points in a blowout of Phoenix as a rookie. But Sacramento fans tired of him. They became convinced that Cauley-Stein lacked fire, that too many times he ran up and down the court with speed but no purpose.

Monday, he insisted that he’s “not looking to prove anything.” At the same time, Cauley-Stein acknowledged that he was eager for a fresh start with a franchise that has begun to think of the postseason as a birthright.

“Yeah, it’s like being a new kid at school,” Cauley-Stein said. “You get to write your own narrative. You get to change habits that you had before and kind of take on a whole entirely different entity, if you will. And here, it’s like — I don’t know, it’s like perfect for what I’ve got going on off the court, on the court.”

At times, Cauley-Stein sounded like he was champing at the bit in anticipation of his new role. Like when someone asked him about the prospect of running the pick-and-roll with All-Star guards Curry and D’Angelo Russell.

“How it’s going to play out is you’ve got to give up something, and you’re not going to give up three-pointers, you’re not going to give up D’Lo, so you’ve got to give up something,” Cauley-Stein said. “I feel like the dunker spot is going to be wide open. It’s like a honey hole.”

Sounds like a hardwood paradise, right? But now we’ll have to wait at least another month to find out whether the Warriors can really be the tonic that brings Cauley-Stein to life. And let’s be honest, it’s probably going to be longer than that. It didn’t look good watching Cauley-Stein hobble around the new arena on metal poles.

Myers and Kerr spent the summer compensating for an offseason of defections, injuries and budget constraints. And now, before having played a single game, they’ve got another gap to fill. It’s hard to remember the days when everything seemed to go right for the Warriors. Then again, at least half the players on the current roster have no memory of those days. Including Willie Cauley-Stein.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine