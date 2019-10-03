Prep football preview: League play begins in NBL divisions

As divisional play begins this week in the North Bay League after a month of nonconference games, what have we learned about the 11 teams that make up the Oak and Redwood divisions? And what does that portend for league competition?

Piner is good. Really good. The undefeated Prospectors’ offense is big, fast, sure-handed and can score like crazy. Their offense has allowed only 14 points in six pre-Redwood games, while scoring 338 — an average of 56 points a game.

It’s an understatement to suggest their prospects for a Redwood Division title are promising.

Among Oak teams, Cardinal Newman has shown the most consistent and strongest attack in early-season play. Coaches agree that the Cardinals have the talent and coaching to take yet another Oak title.

While the fight may be for who finishes second, other Oak coaches aren’t ceding a sixth consecutive league title to the Cardinals just yet.

Rancho Cotate (3-2) aims to give Newman (4-1) a run for its money this week in the first divisional contest — a game many observers say is essentially the league title game.

Rancho coach Gehrig Hotaling won’t go quite that far, but he acknowledges the trend between the longtime foes.

“It’s been Newman and us and that’s pretty much it,” he said. “That’s fair for some people to think that because of the history.”

Piner, meanwhile, hasn’t been such a dominant force of late. In fact, Analy was the Newman of the Sonoma County League before league realignment in 2018 put the Tigers in the Oak division.

The Tigers won the SCL from 2012 through 2017, never losing a league game in those six years.

Piner hasn’t had a winning season since 2015, when it was 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the SCL.

But a new coaching staff, a new quarterback and two high-performing brothers have sparked the 6-0 Prospectors to a record-setting 2019.

Montgomery, which won the inaugural Redwood title last season, has struggled. Winless in six games, the Vikings have yet to find a scheme that works.

El Molino has shown it may be coming into its own. After a loss in Week 1, the Lions have gone 3-1, including a 52-0 drubbing of Berean Christian and a momentum-building 39-24 victory over Analy in the Apple Bowl rivalry.

That energy might not bode well for Santa Rosa, which finally notched one in the win column last week after starting out 0-5. Despite some talent at the skill positions, the Panthers also haven’t gelled, losing to Analy, Petaluma, Ukiah, Windsor and Maria Carrillo.

The Lions and Panthers meet Friday for their first division game.

Rebuilding from a shortened season last year when the roster had dwindled to a baker’s dozen, Healdsburg is also still finding its way. The Greyhounds, 0-6, have the misfortune to meet the rolling Prospectors in their first league game.

This week as Newman and Rancho fight it out, Windsor takes on Analy and Carrillo faces Ukiah.

Windsor coach Brad Stibi is targeting Rancho in two weeks while promising not to overlook Analy (1-4), which had dominated the SCL before moving to the stronger Oak Division last year.