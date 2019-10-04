49ers' new starting cornerback's 1st assignment: Cover OBJ

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
October 3, 2019, 10:57PM
Updated 2 hours ago

SANTA CLARA — This week in the 49ers locker room, their new starting cornerback, Emmanuel Moseley, the man who will guard Odell Beckham Jr. Monday night, refused to say Beckham’s name.

“I watched film on the Browns as a whole group,” Moseley said when asked about Beckham. “They have a good receiving corps.”

No kidding. But what about OBJ? How does it feel to face one of the league’s best receivers during your first career start, Emmanuel? What’s it like to be one of the biggest underdogs in football this week?

“Any competitor enjoys being an underdog,” Moseley said. “You can go out there and prove yourself. I treat every receiver the same. Just have to prepare for him, watch film on him.”

To Moseley, Beckham merely is “him.” Not OBJ. Not a brand. Just a pronoun. An anonymous player who will give Moseley the chance he needs to establish himself, his brand, his nickname: E Man. That’s what the 49ers call Moseley.

E Man replaces Ahkello Witherspoon, who had played exceptionally well this season until he sprained his foot against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Witherspoon will miss at least a month. Last season, Witherspoon guarded Beckham when he was on the New York Giants. Beckham caught two touchdown catches, and the 49ers lost 27-23.

Now, it’s Moseley’s turn to guard Him.

Here are five things to know about the matchup that could determine the winner Monday night.

1. Moseley has played just three snaps in the NFL.

“Honestly, I almost wish (Moseley) would have gotten a chance to play last year,” Richard Sherman said. “Because then, people wouldn’t be as panicked as they are right now.”

Moseley actually did get a chance to play last season. He was an undrafted rookie, and the 49ers called him up from the practice squad to play against the Oakland Raiders. During just his third play on special teams, Moseley injured his shoulder, missed the rest of the season and never played a snap on defense.

“We have a lot of trust in E Man,” Sherman insisted. “That just comes from his preparation and what we’ve seen in training camp.”

Moseley was one of the 49ers’ best and most consistent cornerbacks during camp. He played two positions — outside cornerback and slot cornerback — and intercepted two passes.

“It’s his feistiness,” Sherman explained. “It’s his decision-making. It’s his presence, his confidence. It’s his movement, his lateral quickness, his straight-line speed. It’s all of it.”

After gushing about Moseley, Sherman gave him some advice: “If you stop the long ball, the big play, you can stop a lot of offenses. And the easiest throw is the longest throw. If you can stay on top of those and get the ball from time to time, you’ll last a long time in this league.”

And if Moseley can’t stay on top, if he gets burned by Beckham, he won’t last long in the starting lineup. High stakes.

2. Moseley faced quality receivers in college.

Moseley went to Tennessee, which is in the SEC, the most talented and competitive conference in college football. And in 2014, when he was a freshman, he faced the best college wide receiver at the time, Alabama’s Amari Cooper.

“I wasn’t starting that game,” Moseley said. “The guy who was starting, they pulled him out.”

Cameron Sutton was the guy who was starting. Sutton currently is a backup cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooper caught six passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns against Sutton in the first half. Then, Tennessee benched him for Moseley.

“They just threw me in there and said, ‘Go play,’” Moseley said. “I went in and had to guard Amari Cooper. It was fun, though. I did pretty well.”

Cooper caught three passes for just 27 yards and no touchdowns against Moseley. Moseley did extremely well, which bodes well for him this Monday night.

3. The 49ers can help Moseley cover Beckham if necessary.

As good as Cooper is for the Dallas Cowboys, Beckham arguably is better. Even the best cornerbacks struggle to cover Beckham one on one.

The 49ers can’t expect Moseley to shut down Beckham by himself. So, at times, the 49ers can help Moseley by double covering Beckham with a deep safety as well, and leaving Richard Sherman to cover someone else on his own.

“If that’s what Robert Saleh wants to do, I’m definitely up for that,” Sherman said. “I’m healthier. I can handle more responsibility than I could last year, just because of circumstance.”

Sherman was coming off a torn Achilles last season and never felt 100% healthy. Never felt comfortable covering receivers one on one like he could when he played for the Seattle Seahawks. Now, he says he feels healthy.

A healthy Sherman will make Moseley’s job less daunting.

4. The Browns have struggled getting Beckham the ball.

The 49ers wanted Beckham. Tried to trade for Beckham multiple times when he was on the Giants, according to Jay Glazer of the Athletic.

“Odell is a freak with the way he can move and his hands,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday. “People do not get how tough and good of a football player he is also. He is physical and competes his tail off in the run game and the pass game.”

On the Giants, Beckham averaged 92.8 receiving yards per game and scored 44 touchdowns. Huge numbers. But Beckham still was unhappy. So, prior to this season, the Giants traded him to the Browns instead of the 49ers. The Browns presumably had a plan to feature Beckham more than the Giants did.

Through one quarter of the season, Beckham is averaging 77 receiving yards per game (down from 92.8 in New York), has caught just 56.8% of his targets and has scored only one touchdown. The Browns have had major trouble getting him the ball, especially down the field. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed just five of 14 passes when targeting Beckham at least 10 yards downfield.

Beckham is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL. He’s a Ferrari. But Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is using him like a bumper car, making him run lots of shallow routes and take crushing hits for minimal gains.

“Odell is a dynamic player,” Kitchens said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. “If people want to double him and grab him and hold him when he gets down the field, then it’s hard to get him the ball. If he just goes and plays, he’ll get plenty of balls.”

Kitchens needs to find a way to get the ball to Beckham down the field, or the Browns just might get rid of Kitchens. Expect him to call lots of deep shots for Beckham Monday night, especially when Moseley guards him.

5. If Moseley fails, the 49ers can trade for a cornerback next week.

Consider Monday night’s game a one-day tryout.

If Moseley holds his own against one of the best wide receivers in the league, Moseley mostly likely will keep the starting job until Witherspoon returns. But if Moseley plays poorly, the 49ers could replace him with All-Pro Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He has requested a trade.

“We always look at the trade market and we’ll continue to,” Shanahan said. “But it’s got to make sense for us.”

For now, the 49ers believe the trade doesn’t make sense. They want to give Moseley a shot first.

If Richard Sherman were the GM, he would ride with the guys the Niners have on the team. “Just because you haven’t heard of a guy, that doesn’t mean he can’t play,” Sherman said. “This is the NFL. Anybody who has been in the NFL long enough knows to never overlook anybody, because everybody was a nobody at some point.”

