49ers' new starting cornerback's 1st assignment: Cover OBJ

SANTA CLARA — This week in the 49ers locker room, their new starting cornerback, Emmanuel Moseley, the man who will guard Odell Beckham Jr. Monday night, refused to say Beckham’s name.

“I watched film on the Browns as a whole group,” Moseley said when asked about Beckham. “They have a good receiving corps.”

No kidding. But what about OBJ? How does it feel to face one of the league’s best receivers during your first career start, Emmanuel? What’s it like to be one of the biggest underdogs in football this week?

“Any competitor enjoys being an underdog,” Moseley said. “You can go out there and prove yourself. I treat every receiver the same. Just have to prepare for him, watch film on him.”

To Moseley, Beckham merely is “him.” Not OBJ. Not a brand. Just a pronoun. An anonymous player who will give Moseley the chance he needs to establish himself, his brand, his nickname: E Man. That’s what the 49ers call Moseley.

E Man replaces Ahkello Witherspoon, who had played exceptionally well this season until he sprained his foot against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Witherspoon will miss at least a month. Last season, Witherspoon guarded Beckham when he was on the New York Giants. Beckham caught two touchdown catches, and the 49ers lost 27-23.

Now, it’s Moseley’s turn to guard Him.

Here are five things to know about the matchup that could determine the winner Monday night.

1. Moseley has played just three snaps in the NFL.

“Honestly, I almost wish (Moseley) would have gotten a chance to play last year,” Richard Sherman said. “Because then, people wouldn’t be as panicked as they are right now.”

Moseley actually did get a chance to play last season. He was an undrafted rookie, and the 49ers called him up from the practice squad to play against the Oakland Raiders. During just his third play on special teams, Moseley injured his shoulder, missed the rest of the season and never played a snap on defense.

“We have a lot of trust in E Man,” Sherman insisted. “That just comes from his preparation and what we’ve seen in training camp.”

Moseley was one of the 49ers’ best and most consistent cornerbacks during camp. He played two positions — outside cornerback and slot cornerback — and intercepted two passes.

“It’s his feistiness,” Sherman explained. “It’s his decision-making. It’s his presence, his confidence. It’s his movement, his lateral quickness, his straight-line speed. It’s all of it.”

After gushing about Moseley, Sherman gave him some advice: “If you stop the long ball, the big play, you can stop a lot of offenses. And the easiest throw is the longest throw. If you can stay on top of those and get the ball from time to time, you’ll last a long time in this league.”

And if Moseley can’t stay on top, if he gets burned by Beckham, he won’t last long in the starting lineup. High stakes.

2. Moseley faced quality receivers in college.

Moseley went to Tennessee, which is in the SEC, the most talented and competitive conference in college football. And in 2014, when he was a freshman, he faced the best college wide receiver at the time, Alabama’s Amari Cooper.