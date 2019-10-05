Windsor clicks on all cylinders to rout Analy

A 40-point second quarter from the Windsor High School football team led to an easy 47-8 homecoming win over Analy High School in the two teams’ league opener Friday night in Windsor.

Friday’s game featured two teams at opposite ends of the North Bay League-Oak Division standings with the Jaguars (5-1 overall, 1-0 NBL-Oak), who sit at the top of the standings tied with Cardinal Newman for first, and the Tigers (1-5, 0-1 NBL-Oak) who have gone winless since beating Santa Rosa 26-20 in Week 1.

An amazing second quarter from Windsor that saw not only scores on offense but a punt return for a touchdown and two pick-sixes, put it far out of reach for Analy and ultimately decided the game.

“This says we can get through a bye week and use it to our advantage and really prepare for the next opponent,” Windsor head coach Brad Stibi said.

The Jaguars’ defense shone Friday but so did the passing game, which struck first scoring on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Billy Boyle to Nico Contreras, going up 7-0 with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Windsor’s Lorenzo Leon’s interception on defense put his offense on the 15-yard line, and on the first play Boyle found Contreras again for another touchdown pass to increase the lead to 14-0.

The Jaguars appeared in control of all facets of the game. Following another turnover on downs for the Tigers, Windsor’s EZ Woodard returned a punt 70 yards for a score.

In the final minutes of the half, the Windsor defense took over, snagging four back-to-back interceptions to put the game out of reach barring an unworldly comeback by Analy in the second half.

The first was by Contreras, who returned the ball to midfield, and Boyle took advantage again of good field position, hitting Trent Mathews on a 33-yard touchdown.

The next interception, Leon’s second, this time was returned 20 yards for a score.

The Jaguars’ Grant Huls followed that with a pick of own that he returned to Analy’s 1-yard line, and Leon ran it in for his first offensive touchdown of the day.

Finally, to top it all off Joey Skinner grabbed another interception and retuned 30 yards for a touchdown.

Windsor led 47-0 at halftime.

“I think the big thing that I take away from tonight is that our team didn’t give up and turn on each other. They stuck together, they’re solid kids, they love playing football. You know it’s easy when you are down 47-0 at halftime to kind of give up and just say ‘whatever’ but this team keeps on fighting,” Analy head coach James Foster said.

With the clock running throughout the second half, Analy tried a new quarterback, Jake Acosta, and the Jaguars inserted much of their second string for the remainder of the game.

“It was the (second string’s) time to really shine. You know they practice hard in practice all week as scout players and it was good to see they were able to get in and kind of be an impact and not just get in and not do much, they were really able to be an impact tonight,” Stibi said.

The Tigers put together a drive in the final minutes to earn their first points and to escape the shutout on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Acosta to Kolby Elledge. After Analy’s 2-point conversion, Windsor ended the game with the 47-8 win.