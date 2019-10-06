Mack ready to attack silver and black

Khalil Mack delighted the Oakland Raiders for four seasons by racking up sacks, forced fumbles and other big plays as one of the NFL’s top defenders.

Now he gets the chance to torment them 13 months after the Raiders traded their most productive draft pick of this century to Chicago following a lengthy contract holdout.

“Vindictiveness. I like that word,” Mack said of his approach to Sunday’s game in London for the Bears (3-1) against Oakland (2-2).

“Yeah. Yeah. I mean, that’s the whole point, man. You can’t play this game with too much emotion, man. Ultimately, I try to stay focused on the task at hand and understanding the situation and understanding what they’re going to be thinking that I feel. But ultimately, I’m going to go out there and do what I do and that’s play football and love the game that I play. You know what I mean?”

The Raiders drafted Mack fifth overall in 2014, a round before taking quarterback Derek Carr. The two became tight and vowed to bring Oakland back to respectability after years of losing.

They managed to put together a 12-win season in 2016 when Mack won AP Defensive Player of the Year and Carr was an MVP candidate. But Carr broke his leg in the penultimate game of the regular season and Oakland lost in the wild-card round to Houston.

The Raiders stumbled to a 6-10 record the following year and Mack then held out of training camp in the first season under coach Jon Gruden while seeking a long-term contract and ultimately was traded to the Bears for a package that included two first-round picks.

“That’s my brother, I love him to death, everyone knows that,” Carr said. “He’s one of my best friends. We’ll be friends when we are all old and hopefully him with kids. I’m trying to nudge him in that direction, but this week it’s different. We are competing against each other.”

Carr knows it won’t be easy dealing with Mack, who is a menace as a pass rusher. He has 17 sacks and 10 forced fumbles since joining the Bears last season compared to a Raiders defense that has just 18 sacks and eight forced fumbles from the entire unit.

As challenging as the matchup will be, Carr views it as no different than when he faces other great pass rushers such as Denver’s Von Miller.

“I’m not going to be dropping back looking at Khalil. I don’t drop back and look at Von, sometimes those guys just make great plays. That’s why they are Hall of Fame players,” he said. “You just have to drop back, be on time with your throws and get the ball out, whether it’s down the field, whether it’s intermediate or short, whatever the play dictates.”

Here are some other things to watch:

Featured back

The Raiders turned the first pick they got for Mack into running back Josh Jacobs, who is making a big impact as a rookie. Jacobs has rushed for 307 yards and two TDs, added three catches for 57 yards and leads all rookies in yards from scrimmage after four weeks.

“I think both teams are winning the trade,” Carr said. “I think if you can get Khalil Mack on your team, you’re winning, and if you can get Josh Jacobs on your team, you’re winning. I think that’s the best way to do it.”