Planned power shutoff cancels some high school athletics

The first big league meet of the North Bay League-Oak Division cross country season scheduled for Wednesday was canceled after PG&E prepared to shut off electricity to thousands of customers — including a number of Santa Rosa City Schools campuses — amid concerns over high winds and fire danger.

Maria Carrillo High School was slated to host the cross country meet that would have pitted the Pumas against Santa Rosa and Montgomery high schools at Spring Lake Regional Park Wednesday afternoon. Maria Carrillo was one of Santa Rosa City Schools’ seven campuses that were shuttered Wednesday.

In an announcement Tuesday afternoon, district officials also canceled all after-school programs, including athletics and child care at affected schools.