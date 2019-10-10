PD default story headline xy yxyxy yyxyxyxyxyx

Several local high schools and colleges have changed their sports schedules with the power outages throughout Northern California. Here’s the latest on the changes:

High school sports

Football

Analy at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m. Friday

Power has been out at the Maria Carrillo campus since Tuesday night. If power is restored in time, the Homecoming game will go on as scheduled Friday night. A determination will be made Thursday afternoon, athletic director Jerry Deakins said. If the North Bay League-Oak game can’t be played at Carrillo, it will be moved to Analy and played there Friday night.

Rancho Cotate at Windsor, 7 p.m. Friday

NBL-Oak game still on as scheduled. Students at Windsor were not in school Wednesday but returned to school Thursday.

Sonoma Valley at Casa Grande, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14

Vine Valley Athletic League game rescheduled from Friday night with Sonoma being without power.

Middletown at St. Helena, 7 p.m. Friday

If power is restored, the key North Central League I game will be played on schedule. If not, the game is tentatively scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Helena.

Volleyball

Maria Carrillo vs. Montgomery, rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 14. (Originally scheduled for Thursday.)

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23. (Originally scheduled for Thursday.)

Kelseyville at St. Helena, rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 14. (Originally scheduled for Thursday.)

Girls tennis

Maria Carrillo vs. Windsor, rescheduled for a date TBD.

Girls golf

Maria Carrillo at Analy, 3 p.m. Thursday at Santa Rosa CC, as scheduled.

College sports

Sonoma State University

Volleyball

Sonoma State vs. San Francisco State, rescheduled for Oct. 29.

NOTE: Any coaches or athletic directors who have schedule changes, please send those updates to sports@pressdemocrat.com .

This story will be updated.