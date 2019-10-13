Nevius: Steve Kerr manages Warriors' lower expectations, but he won't accept them

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 12, 2019, 7:27PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is getting different questions this preseason. Previously people would ask things like:

“Who do you think your opponent will be in the NBA Finals?” Or, “If you win another championship this year, where will the team rank all-time?”

OK, slight exaggeration. But you get the drift. The playoffs were inevitable. An early-round loss would be a disappointment.

But now we’re more likely to ask: What’s the name of the guy playing center again?

Expectations are down, and from the sound of things, Kerr is planning on keeping them down. He’s got a roster full of unproven hopefuls with blank resumes.

“We haven’t had a training camp like this since year one,” he said last week. “I don’t think on opening night we are going to feel totally comfortable.”

He went on to say it may be weeks before he has a sense of the team. And meanwhile they are taking a chance on tall free agents because, “we hardly have enough bodies.”

OK. So kind of a rebuilding year. Don’t expect too much.

Except …

Told that Kerr was tamping down expectations, Steph Curry gave it a smirk.

“Yeah,” he said. “That was the PC answer. Don’t let him fool you. He almost broke a clipboard in practice yesterday. He’s fired up.”

And frankly, that sounds true to character. As witty and appreciated by the media as Kerr is, he’s got an edge and a temper. He’s very quick to snap back at reporters when he thinks they are overreaching, for example. This is the guy who punched Michael Jordan.

The idea that the team will float along in the middle of the standings, and Kerr will smile and credit “the fellas for playing hard” does not compute. You may think the Warriors are taking a year off, but Kerr isn’t having it.

So this could be interesting. And normally we’d say that we could learn a lot from the upcoming games. But we all know they are just preseason games, which don’t mean anything.

Except …

You know the NBA. If something is worth doing, it is worth overdoing.

Therefore let’s look at ts week’s Warriors preseason schedule. They begin in Los Angeles Monday with a game against … the Lakers. Then they stay in Los Angeles on Wednesday to play … the Lakers. And then they come back home on Friday to play … the Lakers.

Including the first game ever in Chase Center against … the Lakers, that’s four out of the five total preseason games.

Kerr shrugged when asked about the Laker-palooza. He said it was probably “proximity.” And it is true the team will appreciate the short flight to L.A.

But let’s just predict right now that by the time the preseason is over, the Lakers and the Warriors are going to be thoroughly sick and tired of each other.

And the Warriors are going to be the sickest and most tired if the games go anything like the first. In the Chase Center lid-lifter, the Lakers rolled out All-Star acquisition Anthony Davis, who, as a member of the Pelicans, previously only made cameo appearances on the West Coast.

Behold the monster.

In 18 minutes, Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds — five offensive. He looked bigger, faster and stronger than anyone the Dubs put on the floor. We’re going to be seeing a lot of him in the future and if that was any indication, he’s a real problem.

Since it is never too early to throw out a wild, unsubstantiated prediction, let’s just say that before the season is over, people are going to be saying it is Anthony Davis’ team, with special contributions from LeBron James — instead of the other way around.

As for the Warriors, Davis was not the only indication of a lack of size. They were outrebounded 58-47 and points in the paint were a lopsided 66-36 the wrong way.

The Warriors are counting on transforming Willie Cauley-Stein into JaVale McGee 2.0, but he’s hurt and out until at least November. Andrew Bogut, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

By the way, the Chase Center — in its basketball configuration — looks eerily like the old Roaracle in Oakland. The odd quirk is the jumbotron is so big, and so clear, that if you don’t check yourself you may find yourself watching the game on the screen instead of on the floor.

Meanwhile, the team is on the hunt for a reliable scoring complement to Curry. NBA teams are not stupid. Everyone knows Curry will have to play “hero ball” this year. But like the Lakers, teams are picking up small, quick, pesky guards who can harass Curry all over the floor. LA’s Avery Bradley is right out of the so-annoying-you-have-to-admire-it Patrick Beverley school.

(Beverley, by the way, is with the Clippers still, so Curry will see plenty of him, too.)

As for potential Klay Thompson replacements, the jury is out. Curry said he thought new addition D’Angelo Russell was “uncomfortable” in the first game. Maybe. It looked more like he thought he was being paid per shot.

Russell made two sweet left-handed drives to the hoop, but then jacked up seven very un-Warrior-like contested jumpers, missing them all. There’s a reason Kerr keeps mentioning Russell’s “phenomenal passing.” He’s trying to get him to do some of it.

Jordan Poole has shown flashes, but others failed to make much of an impact. They hustled around the floor, arriving just a tick late on defense and then Davis swooped in for a dunk.

Not pretty. But if you think Steve Kerr is going to stand for a season of that, I predict you have another think coming.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

