Nevius: Steve Kerr manages Warriors' lower expectations, but he won't accept them

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is getting different questions this preseason. Previously people would ask things like:

“Who do you think your opponent will be in the NBA Finals?” Or, “If you win another championship this year, where will the team rank all-time?”

OK, slight exaggeration. But you get the drift. The playoffs were inevitable. An early-round loss would be a disappointment.

But now we’re more likely to ask: What’s the name of the guy playing center again?

Expectations are down, and from the sound of things, Kerr is planning on keeping them down. He’s got a roster full of unproven hopefuls with blank resumes.

“We haven’t had a training camp like this since year one,” he said last week. “I don’t think on opening night we are going to feel totally comfortable.”

He went on to say it may be weeks before he has a sense of the team. And meanwhile they are taking a chance on tall free agents because, “we hardly have enough bodies.”

OK. So kind of a rebuilding year. Don’t expect too much.

Except …

Told that Kerr was tamping down expectations, Steph Curry gave it a smirk.

“Yeah,” he said. “That was the PC answer. Don’t let him fool you. He almost broke a clipboard in practice yesterday. He’s fired up.”

And frankly, that sounds true to character. As witty and appreciated by the media as Kerr is, he’s got an edge and a temper. He’s very quick to snap back at reporters when he thinks they are overreaching, for example. This is the guy who punched Michael Jordan.

The idea that the team will float along in the middle of the standings, and Kerr will smile and credit “the fellas for playing hard” does not compute. You may think the Warriors are taking a year off, but Kerr isn’t having it.

So this could be interesting. And normally we’d say that we could learn a lot from the upcoming games. But we all know they are just preseason games, which don’t mean anything.

Except …

You know the NBA. If something is worth doing, it is worth overdoing.

Therefore let’s look at ts week’s Warriors preseason schedule. They begin in Los Angeles Monday with a game against … the Lakers. Then they stay in Los Angeles on Wednesday to play … the Lakers. And then they come back home on Friday to play … the Lakers.

Including the first game ever in Chase Center against … the Lakers, that’s four out of the five total preseason games.

Kerr shrugged when asked about the Laker-palooza. He said it was probably “proximity.” And it is true the team will appreciate the short flight to L.A.

But let’s just predict right now that by the time the preseason is over, the Lakers and the Warriors are going to be thoroughly sick and tired of each other.

And the Warriors are going to be the sickest and most tired if the games go anything like the first. In the Chase Center lid-lifter, the Lakers rolled out All-Star acquisition Anthony Davis, who, as a member of the Pelicans, previously only made cameo appearances on the West Coast.