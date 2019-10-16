Back from bye week, Raiders see some injured players return

ALAMEDA — The Raiders picked up some reinforcements Monday returning from a week off during their bye week.

Foremost among them was veteran right guard Gabe Jackson, out since an MCL strain on Aug. 8, the second day of practices against the Los Angeles Rams during training camp in Napa.

Jackson’s return heads the five most significant developments coming off the bye:

1. Is offensive line finally at full strength?

Jackson and center Rodney Hudson were the two proven anchors to the Raiders’ offensive line going in to the season. After Jackson was injured, the Raiders went five games without the man they were eager to see paired with free-agent tackle Trent Brown on the right side of the offensive line.

If all goes according to plan, it would be Kolton Miller and Richie Incognito on the left side, Hudson in the middle and 715 pounds of Jackson and Brown on the right.

Brown and Jackson can do more than throw their weight around. They’re agile and technically sound, and the thought of running Josh Jacobs with Alec Ingold as a lead blocker is an appealing one.

Jackson said the plan is to play against Green Bay, but that’s the player talking and not the coaching or medical staff. If Jackson can’t go against the Packers, then Houston on Oct. 27 is in play.

“I’m excited to be back with my brothers,” Jackson said. “It’s been too long.”

The Raiders never placed Jackson on injured reserve, and he’s attended all meetings and said he’s remained engaged mentally. Gruden said last week Jackson looks to be in the best shape of his life.

Even without Jackson, the offensive line has been one of the strengths of a 3-2 Raiders team that’s even with Kansas City in the loss column in the AFC West. Jackson believes the Raiders could be as good up front as the 2016 team that went 12-4 in part because of a powerful offensive line.

Can the Raiders be the equal of the 2016 unit?

“I feel that we can be better,” Jackson said. “ Everybody just stick to it and stay the course and keep grinding out.”

2. Johnson could help at cornerback, eventually

Raiders fourth-round draft pick Isaiah Johnson broke a bone in his face during the exhibition season and after making the initial 53-man roster, was placed on injured reserve. League rules allow two players per season to come off IR and be “designated for return.”

But while Johnson is back at practice, he can’t play in a game until after Week 8 — and that means he won’t be eligible to face either the Packers or Houston Texans on Oct. 27.

Johnson said he didn’t feel rusty at all after not setting foot on the field in a regular-season practice, in part by watching how his teammates operate.

“Once you learn how to be a pro, you keep watching the film, you start applying it to yourself and when you come back you know how to use that,” Johnson said. “I kind of felt like that today. I was using stuff I learned over the last six-week period I haven’t been playing.”