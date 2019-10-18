Led by Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers' patchwork offense holding its own

The upstart defense has garnered most of the headlines surrounding the 49ers’ 5-0 start.

It’s indisputably been one of the best in the NFL so far, highlighted by Sunday’s road win over the Los Angeles Rams in which the defending NFC champions managed just 157 yards, the fewest since highly touted offensive guru Sean McVay became coach in 2017.

The sudden rise isn’t all that surprising considering the talent San Francisco has on that side of the ball. There are five former first-round draft picks along the defensive line (Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas), one of the league’s highest paid linebackers in the middle (Kwon Alexander), a future Hall of Famer at cornerback (Richard Sherman) and first- and second-round draftees at safety (Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt).

But the opposite is true for the offense, particularly lately, though it’s remained one of the most productive in the NFL.

The 49ers enter Sunday’s game in Washington ranked fourth in yardage (408 per game), third in scoring (29.4 points), 10th in yards per play (5.9) and 10th in third-down conversion rate (45.5%).

They’ve done it with an unproven receiving corps. Two first-year tackles (a sixth-round pick, Justin Skule, and another who spent the offseason playing in a defunct league, Daniel Brunskill) are replacing injured stalwarts Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey.

“They’re diverse. They play great formational football,” Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan said in a conference call. “They give you a lot of problems from a formation standpoint and they’ll always come up with two or three formations that you haven’t seen but you got to get ready for, and adjust to. I think it’s a real credit to their offensive staff. They’ve been pretty diverse and multiple in terms of how they’re going to attack you.”

The team’s two leading rushers (Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert) are former undrafted free agents and another (Jeff Wilson Jr.) leads the team with four touchdowns. Oh, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is just over a year removed from a career-altering knee injury.

The 49ers have prided themselves on complementary football. But it’s an odd marriage. In essence, one side is a ragtag group of no-names (sans Garoppolo) while the other is a collection of premium players.

It’s proven to be a successful formula that might not have been possible during Shanahan’s first two seasons. In Year 3, the foundation of the offense is far stronger. Players have a firm grasp of their responsibilities and game plans can be more detailed and expansive.

“I think that’s a huge part of it,” tight end George Kittle said. “Coach Shanahan’s offense is dense and there’s a lot to it. If you don’t know what your role is and why you’re doing it on every single play, you might mess that up. Once you figure it out, it all clicks together. It’s a big puzzle. Once all the pieces are working together, then it looks pretty beautiful.”

Kittle has blossomed into one of the best players at his position despite entering the league as a fifth-round draft pick known for his blocking at Iowa far more than his receiving. His rise is emblematic of the offense, a credit to Shanahan and his staff.