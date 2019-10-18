Barber: Raiders have it wrong on Vontaze Burfict's suspension

Vontaze Burfict is gone (at least for a while), but he’s not forgotten.

The Raiders’ middle linebacker remained a topic of conversation this week in Alameda, as the team returned from its bye and prepared for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. More to the point, the NFL’s treatment of Burfict was a topic of conversation. The league suspended him for the remainder of the 2019 season after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle in Week 4. And on October 8, appeals officer Derrick Brooks — the former Buccaneers linebacker jointly appointed to his new role by the NFL and the Players’ Association — upheld the banishment.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was miffed by the decision when I was in Alameda on Wednesday. “Losing Burfict is big. I’m still not happy about it,” Gruden said. “I’m just not happy about it. We believe in players’ safety, I’ll say that. We coach it, we believe in it and we really stress it. But 12 games, I’m not happy about that.”

Gruden implied what other Raiders had already stated — that this was a gross overreach by the NFL. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who also coached Burfict in Cincinnati, was even more forceful on the subject Thursday.

I wasn’t in Alameda that day, but I heard audio of Guenther’s reply, and here’s what he said: “For us to sign him and the history I have with this guy, with us knowing that the next infraction that he was going to get was going to end his season and maybe his career, I think it was a witch hunt from the beginning, quite honestly. Somebody in the league didn’t want him playing football and they got what they wanted. We are going to keep a close eye, the Raiders are going to keep a close eye, to make sure everybody is being held to the same standard as Vontaze was.”

Guenther apparently was not cc’d on the memo stating that any use of the term “witch hunt” is now considered hilarious and hurtful to your argument. At least he didn’t toss “quid pro quo” out there.

Guenther did elaborate on a valid point — that the NFL should have informed the Raiders that Burfict was on his last-last chance.

Generally, though, the Raiders are missing the point. Burfict wasn’t suspended for hitting Jack Doyle in the head. He was suspended for hitting Doyle and Green Bay’s Ryan Taylor and the Packers’ James Jones and the Jets’ Stephen Hill and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ Antonio Brown and Kansas City’s Anthony Sherman, and for pulling down Buffalo’s Fred Jackson by the facemask, and for twisting the ankles of Carolina’s Cam Newton and Greg Olson, and for stomping on the legs of New England’s LaGarrette Blount, and undoubtedly for other hostile acts I have forgotten.

Considered in that context, the Raiders should have assumed that Burfict’s next infraction would meet with swift and harsh punishment. He is the definition of a serial offender.

I found it telling to see the reaction to Burfict’s suspension from retired NFL players. Often they will close ranks around an embattled athlete. But former safety Ed Reed told an annoying TMZ stalker that he believes Burfict “needs to be evaluated.”