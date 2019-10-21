Cardinal Newman golf thinking big for postseason

People play golf their entire lives without ever knowing the feeling that Cardinal Newman freshman Gabby Sinatra has enjoyed three times this season.

The Cardinals’ No. 2 player has hit an ace not once, not twice, but three times this season in Newman’s march toward their North Bay League-Redwood Division title.

“You just hit it and you don’t really expect it to go in,” Sinatra said. “You just watch it land and then bounce and all of a sudden it’s in the hole and you are like, ‘Oh that just went in the hole.’ ”

Sinatra said the feat is made more fun because of the reaction it gets from others, not necessarily the hole-in-one-itself.

“It’s really special because I’ve played with people and they’ve seen me get holes-in-one and it’s just a really fun experience,” she said. Notice she had to use the plural: “holes.” Jeez.

And if that level of skill wasn’t enough, Sinatra, whose average this season is 39 for the nine holes that girls play in league, is only the team’s second best player. The best? That title belongs to the league MVP, junior Abby Leighton, a golfer with a sterling resume, including last year’s Div. 2 crown.

Cardinal Newman coach T.J. McMahon has one of the more loaded — and youthful — rosters among North Coast Section Division 2 schools playing at Beau Pre Golf Club in McKinleyville on Monday for the section team title and the right for 18 golfers to move on as individuals to the Div. 1 tournament Oct. 28 at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park.

The five Cardinals — three freshmen, one sophomore and a junior — are among a total of 20 golfers from the North Bay League and the Vine Valley Athletic League competing to move on. Ukiah, winners of the NBL-Oak Division title, as well as Napa High in the VVAL, both Div. 1 programs, automatically earn the right to send a team of six players apiece to that tournament.

To get their first girls’ golf NCS banner, the Cardinals will have to rely on youth. Leighton, coming off a summer in which she won the 70th annual California Junior Girls’ State Championship, is just a junior. She has dropped her nine-hole average from 39 last season to 36 this year, but as the top player in the area, she has some unfinished business, namely to make it out of the Div. 1 tournament and into the NorCal tournament. She fell short last season.

Leighton spent much of last week resting after tweaking her shoulder, according to McMahon. But lucky for him, he’s got a youthful army right behind his leader — including Sinatra.

“She’s all business,” he said of his No. 2 player. “She is very methodical. She just repeats her swing so well.”

And in McKinleyville, where the course has a lot of similarities with Bennett Valley Golf Course, the course Sinatra learned to play on, she should thrive, McMahon said.

“I think it’s going to play pretty straightforward to her,” he said.

Fellow freshman Lillie Dayton plays third and, according to McMahon, has clubhead speed second only to Leighton.

“She has great swing speed,” he said.