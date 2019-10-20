49ers improve to 6-0 with win in the rain

LANDOVER, Maryland — Their white jerseys muddied amid Sunday’s steady rain, the 49ers celebrated their 9-0 win over Washington by doing head-first slides all over FedEx Field, with Nick Bosa leading the way after his game-ending sack.

“I looked back and s0aw the guys sliding. It was a pretty good ending,” Bosa said.

Coach Kyle Shanahan enjoyed it, too; he considered joining the slip-and-slide celebration after the 49ers’ first shutout since the 2016 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It was definitely fun watching our whole team slide across the field. I did think about (joining), but it wouldn’t have looked that right,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan saved his celebration for the postgame locker room, where he presented a ceremonial game ball to his father, Mike, who hasn’t coached since getting fired by Washington after the 2013 season, although he has consulted and studied film for his son’s 49ers the past three seasons.

Washington (1-6) repeatedly threatened to score, but once Kwon Alexander came through in the third quarter to force an Adrian Peterson fumble at the 49ers 29-yard line, no further threat emerged.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s precision passing, after a fourth-down interception, helped the 49ers pull away from a scoreless first half, and Robbie Gould’s 3-of-4 field-goal kicking provided all the points they needed.

Garoppolo opted not to partake in the postgame belly slides, nor did cornerback Richard Sherman, who said: “I saw guys running and diving on the ground and said, ‘Eh, I got out of this one healthy. I’m just going to observe.’ But it was fun. Mud Bowl 2019 Champions! I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Now 4-0 on the road, the 49ers return to host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday. Here are the highs and lows from their win over Washington:

49ers LB Kwon Alexander: With Washington threatening to answer the 49ers’ go-ahead field goal, Sheldon Day took hold of Peterson and Alexander forced a fumble at the 28-yard line with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Jullian Taylor recovered the game’s only lost fumble, and that takeaway led to the 49ers’ second field goal.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: After a red-zone interception, Garoppolo rebounded to complete 8-of-8 passes for 113 yards on the three ensuing field-goal drives. His passer rating was just 8.2 following the interception (4-of-13, 38 yards), and he finished with a 59.8 rating (12-of-21, 151 yards). First-half pocket pressure forced Jukin’ Jimmy to mobilize, and he had four carries for a team-high 20 yards through two drives. An 11-yard scramble converted a third-and-7 play, and a QB sneak converted a third-and-1 to the 19.

49ers WR Richie James: He produced a 40-yard reception to the Washington 30-yard line, a sensational third-and-3 conversion on a wobbly pass that saw him run 30 yards after the catch. That led to the 49ers’ first scoring drive, which began after James cleanly fielded a punt at the 6-yard line and returned it to the 23.

49ers WR Kendrick Bourne: He came alive in the second half to make 28-, 16- and 26-yard receptions, the latter of which brought the 49ers to the 7-yard line and set up Gould’s second field goal. Bourne’s season-high playing time increased once Marquise Goodwin got drilled over the middle on a first-quarter route.