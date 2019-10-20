Raiders walloped in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers gave the rest of the NFL its first true glimpse of what Matt LaFleur’s offense can look like with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

And it was scary.

Rodgers had his best game by far under the new Packers coach, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns and running for another as Green Bay beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24 on Sunday.

Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes to eight different targets and finished with the first perfect passer rating of his career, leading LaFleur’s offense to a season high in points.

“A lot of times that ball leaves his hand, I’m always like in awe. So, yeah, he’s pretty good,” LaFleur said of the two-time MVP.

Even with top target Davante Adams sidelined for the third straight game with turf toe, Rodgers threw for his most touchdowns in a game since Sept. 28, 2015, against the Chiefs.

“Yeah, I think this was the most complete that I’ve played,” Rodgers said. “I felt good about the timing. There was a lot of balls thrown on time, and obviously the line played fantastic.”

Derek Carr finished 22-for-28 for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two costly turnovers for the Raiders (3-3), who lost their eighth straight against Green Bay, dating back to 1990. The Packers (6-1) have scored 30-plus points in each of their past five games against the Raiders.

“Carr was rolling,” Oakland coach Jon Gruden said. “We were rolling offensively today. It was an offensive game. We just had a couple turnovers and they finished some drives.”

Green Bay took the lead for good on a 2-yard touchdown from Rodgers to Jamal Williams with 3:27 to go in the first half. The score capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive that took up 8:06 — the Packers’ longest drive of the season — and made it 14-10.

Carr put the Raiders in position to retake the lead with a 48-yard completion down the middle to Waller, giving Oakland first and goal at the 3. On second down, as Carr scrambled for the pylon, Blake Martinez forced a fumble and the ball went through the end zone for a touchback.

The fumble gave the Packers momentum heading into the locker room. It also opened the floodgates for one of the most eye-popping performances of Rodgers’ storied career.

“Everyone was patting me on the side of the head on the sideline like, ‘You’re just trying to make a play,’ and I understand,” Carr said. “Because the ending of it is a fumble, it’s their ball, like, that sucks. But in that moment, it’s so hard because you’re like right there and you’re playing a tough team where you’re going to need all of the points you can get. It’s so hard not to try. That’s everything I’ve ever been about in my entire life, is to try.

“I’ve got to go with two hands, right? Trying to extend with one hand isn’t smart. That’s stupid. But at the end of the day, it’s really hard to, in that situation, while you’re running, like I’m not thinking about anything else but, ‘Oh, man, I can get it.’ But it sucks, man. It’s my fault. I left my team down on that.”