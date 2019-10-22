Raiders trade Conley to Texans for draft pick

ALAMEDA — The Oakland Raiders traded 2017 first-round cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans on Monday for a 2020 third-round pick, marking the third former first-round pick traded away by coach Jon Gruden in the past 14 months.

The Raiders made the deal a day after allowing Aaron Rodgers to throw for 429 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-24 victory for Green Bay and six days before Oakland (3-3) takes on the Texans (4-3).

“I think he’s good player. I’m not going to get into it other than that,” Gruden said. “I think he’s a good young player. We drafted two young corners to play also and they’re back ready to go here quickly. We want to give them an opportunity, like we are a lot of young players at other positions.”

With Conley gone, the Raiders will give second-round pick Trayvon Mullen an opportunity and they also want to give fourth-round pick Isaiah Johnson a look when he comes off injured reserve early next month.

Conley is just the latest former high draft pick made by former general manager Reggie McKenzie who is no longer with the team. The Raiders sent 2014 first-rounder Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks and 2015 first-rounder Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round pick last season.

Only eight players remain on the 53-man roster who were not acquired by Gruden since he arrived in January 2018. Gruden has overseen a roster overhaul and is looking to add even more new players with two first-round picks and three third-rounders in the 2020 draft.

Conley was drafted 24th overall out of Ohio State in 2017 but played only two games as a rookie. He played 21 of 22 games the past two seasons under Gruden but never developed into a consistent pass defender.