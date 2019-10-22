Barber: 49ers’ schedule is about to get real

Nick Bosa planting an imaginary flag in the Browns’ dreams, Robert Saleh coming unglued on the sidelines, joyous players turning Washington’s FedEx Field into a Slip ’N Slide for 300-pound adults — what a ride it has been for the 49ers in 2019.

And now it gets real.

The first six games of the season have taught us a lot about the 49ers. We didn’t know if Jimmy Garoppolo could regain his confidence and efficiency after coming back from knee surgery. We didn’t know if all that first-round talent on the defensive line would finally coalesce into something formidable, or if Richard Sherman was still a frontline cornerback at 31. Now we do.

But the next seven weeks will be just as instructive. We take it for granted that these 49ers are an improved team, almost certainly a playoff team. But that’s a loose definition.

I’m not trying to discount what the Niners have done so far. Listening to local sports talk radio, a vice for which I should be scolded at all opportunities, a theme has emerged over the past few weeks. It goes like this: A team can only play the opponent the schedule puts in front of it. Therefore, it is unfair to criticize the 49ers for their early slate of games.

Which misses the point, because two things can be simultaneously true: The 49ers can be a legitimately good football team, and they can have played a soft schedule. The latter is not a criticism, it’s a fact. And it’s about to be rectified.

It would be an exaggeration to refer to Weeks 1-7 (including a bye week) as the 49ers’ preseason. But it was definitely a tune-up for what lies ahead.

Consider that if you remove the 49ers’ results to create a more accurate comparison, the cumulative record of their first six opponents — Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, the Rams and Washington — is 11-22. The 49ers’ next seven foes, beginning this Sunday, are Carolina, Arizona (twice), Seattle, Green Bay, Baltimore and New Orleans. Their current cumulative record (counting the Cardinals twice) is 32-14-1.

Night and day. The 49ers set off on a nice paddle down a gentle stream, and are about to get sucked into Class IV rapids.

And the difference is more glaring than it appears at first glance, because those upcoming foes are on a cumulative roll. Over the past three weeks, they have a combined record of 19-1 — and the one loss was dealt by another team on the list, Baltimore having knocked off Seattle on Sunday.

The only upcoming opponent that doesn’t feel like a playoff team is the Cardinals, and they at least look competitive behind rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

Gone are the days of surviving five turnovers against the lackluster Steelers or winning in Washington after getting shut out for nearly the first 40 minutes of the game. To keep rolling in the weeks ahead, the 49ers will need to elevate their game.

“You have to regardless of who you’re playing,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, a day after his team’s sloppy but rugged 9-0 win in D.C. “I mean, you get better or you get worse, you don’t stay the same. As this year goes, it gets harder and harder, and we’ve got to make sure as it gets harder we have to get better if we want to meet our own expectations.”