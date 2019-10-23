Green reflects on suspension over Durant spat: ‘I was wrong’

Draymond Green opened up about how he was affected by the Golden State Warriors suspending him last year following an on-court altercation with Kevin Durant, saying he eventually had to accept “the fact that I was wrong.”

In an interview on ESPN’s The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski, Green shared his thoughts on how that situation went down and how his relationship with Durant was transformed going forward.

In a joint interview with Warriors GM Bob Myers, Green said at first he was concerned that the team wasn’t looking at him the same way after the altercation, which began on the court and continued into the locker room after a loss to the Clippers early last season.

“I started to tell myself in my mind, ‘Wow, (Myers is) flipping on me,’” Green said.

“And it just felt like, ‘Wow, OK, is this not the guy I’ve known for all these years? Is he turning on me?’ And I started to tell myself all of these things, and then everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, the Warriors sided with Kevin Durant.’

“That was the hardest thing for me, because a lot of people don’t understand me. Bob does.”

Green was suspended for one game without pay, but he and Durant did not have any other issues the rest of the season. Durant injured his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals and then signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent.

On the podcast, Myers asked Green how he felt about the situation a year later.

“I just had to accept the fact that I was wrong,” Green said. “And once I was able to get over my stubbornness and accept the fact that I was wrong, I was able to move on. I lost [Durant’s] trust. How do I get that back? Not so we can win a championship or we can win some games … but I actually loved this guy, like that’s really my brother. And so not knowing what’s next in our relationship bothered me more.

“Bob and [head coach Steve Kerr], they told me, like, ‘You need to apologize to Kevin,’ before I got suspended. And I said, ‘No, I’m not apologizing because y’all telling me to apologize. I’m not gonna do that.’ And I didn’t. And I never apologized to him until I came to grips with myself. … Not because of some games or the team ain’t flowing right. But I can kind of see a look in my brother’s face that I have not seen. He’s hurt. How do I fix that? And that was what bothered me more than anything.”

Myers said the decision to suspend Green was a difficult one, and that he wishes things had been handled differently before the incident. Ultimately, he sees Green and Durant as longtime friends into the future.

“What people don’t know — which is so hard to know, which requires time and energy -- is Kevin and Draymond probably will be the closest guys,” Myers said. “They’re going to be friends for their whole life like this. … In the aftermath when they spoke, they laid it out for each other and they’re like, OK, I got ya. Like, now I know where you’re coming from, from both sides. But that could have happened earlier and that would’ve prevented it.”

Green still had something to say about Durant’s comments to the Wall Street Journal that he never truly felt like one of the guys with the Warriors.

Said Green: “The thing that bothered me the most was that when, you know, when Kevin goes on his things he’s doing in the media or stuff and he says, oh, I wasn’t a part of that. Or, like, I was different than those guys. A part of it is like, no, he [was] one of us, and it pisses me off.”