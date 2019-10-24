Prep football: Stats leaders after Week 9

As high school football races toward the end of league play, several players and teams are approaching statistical milestones.

At 9-0, Piner has been more than impressive under new coach Terence Bell.

The Prospectors have already notched their best season in at least 15 years. Only twice since 2004 had Piner won six or more games.

Led by quarterback Yonaton Isack’s state-leading 47 touchdown passes and North Coast Section-best total yards (2,768), yards per game (308) and completions (169), the Prospectors are cruising toward sectionals in fine form.

Isack could break the 3,000-yard barrier next week against Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa’s Mason Frost burst onto the rushing scene midway through the season and remains among the top performing backs in the North Bay League-Redwood Division, with 870 yards in seven games, tops in average (124 yards per game) and second in overall yardage to Piner’s Adrian Torres, who has 928 yards in nine games.

Torres and Frost may break the 1,000-yard line in their next games.

Windsor’s Lorenzo Leon leads all NBL-Oak rushers with 727 yards in eight games for a 91-yard average and seven touchdowns.

Torres and El Molino quarterback Weston Lewis lead the Redwood division with 13 touchdowns each on the ground. Lewis also has 13 in the air.

While Analy’s season hasn’t met expectations, quarterback Gavin Allingham is throwing up some impressive numbers. He is second behind Cardinal Newman’s Jackson Pavitt for total yards (1,516 to 1,272).

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande’s Miguel Robertson is No. 2 in passing numbers, behind Justin-Siena’s Hudson Beers.

Robertson has thrown for 1,168 yards and 14 TDs.

The Gauchos’ Matt Herrera is also near the top in rushing, with 590 yards in eight games compared to 711 in seven games for Napa’s Benito Saldivar.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Through Week 9 (Oct. 18-19)

PASSING YARDS

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 2,768

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 1,516

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 1,301

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 1,294

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, 1,287

Gavin Allingham, Analy, 1,272

Billy Boyle, Windsor, 1,254

Miguel Robertson, Casa Grande, 1,168

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, 692

Jack Hartman, Petaluma, 222

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 47

Billy Boyle, Windsor, 18

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 15

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, 14

Miguel Robertson, Casa Grande, 14

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 13

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 13

Gavin Allingham, Analy, 9

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, 6

Jack Hartman, Petaluma, 2

RUSHING YARDS

Adrian Torres, Piner, 928

Mason Frost, Santa Rosa, 870

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 795

Rasheed Rankin, Rancho Cotate, 776

Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, 727

Matt Herrera, Casa Grande, 590

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 436

Dante Ratto, Petaluma, 431

Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, 376

Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, 346

Joey Alioto, Petaluma, 338

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 322

Dominic Giomi, Casa Grande, 319