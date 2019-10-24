Prep football: Stats leaders after Week 9

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 23, 2019, 7:43PM

As high school football races toward the end of league play, several players and teams are approaching statistical milestones.

At 9-0, Piner has been more than impressive under new coach Terence Bell.

The Prospectors have already notched their best season in at least 15 years. Only twice since 2004 had Piner won six or more games.

Led by quarterback Yonaton Isack’s state-leading 47 touchdown passes and North Coast Section-best total yards (2,768), yards per game (308) and completions (169), the Prospectors are cruising toward sectionals in fine form.

Isack could break the 3,000-yard barrier next week against Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa’s Mason Frost burst onto the rushing scene midway through the season and remains among the top performing backs in the North Bay League-Redwood Division, with 870 yards in seven games, tops in average (124 yards per game) and second in overall yardage to Piner’s Adrian Torres, who has 928 yards in nine games.

Torres and Frost may break the 1,000-yard line in their next games.

Windsor’s Lorenzo Leon leads all NBL-Oak rushers with 727 yards in eight games for a 91-yard average and seven touchdowns.

Torres and El Molino quarterback Weston Lewis lead the Redwood division with 13 touchdowns each on the ground. Lewis also has 13 in the air.

While Analy’s season hasn’t met expectations, quarterback Gavin Allingham is throwing up some impressive numbers. He is second behind Cardinal Newman’s Jackson Pavitt for total yards (1,516 to 1,272).

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande’s Miguel Robertson is No. 2 in passing numbers, behind Justin-Siena’s Hudson Beers.

Robertson has thrown for 1,168 yards and 14 TDs.

The Gauchos’ Matt Herrera is also near the top in rushing, with 590 yards in eight games compared to 711 in seven games for Napa’s Benito Saldivar.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Through Week 9 (Oct. 18-19)

PASSING YARDS

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 2,768

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 1,516

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 1,301

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 1,294

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, 1,287

Gavin Allingham, Analy, 1,272

Billy Boyle, Windsor, 1,254

Miguel Robertson, Casa Grande, 1,168

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, 692

Jack Hartman, Petaluma, 222

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 47

Billy Boyle, Windsor, 18

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 15

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, 14

Miguel Robertson, Casa Grande, 14

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 13

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 13

Gavin Allingham, Analy, 9

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, 6

Jack Hartman, Petaluma, 2

RUSHING YARDS

Adrian Torres, Piner, 928

Mason Frost, Santa Rosa, 870

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 795

Rasheed Rankin, Rancho Cotate, 776

Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, 727

Matt Herrera, Casa Grande, 590

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 436

Dante Ratto, Petaluma, 431

Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, 376

Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, 346

Joey Alioto, Petaluma, 338

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 322

Dominic Giomi, Casa Grande, 319

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 240

D.J. Ramalia, El Molino, 208

Trenton Vogel, Analy, 196

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 190

Alberto Cuevas, Santa Rosa, 152

Kaden Fox, Analy, 149

Kent Gamble, Santa Rosa, 147

Allen Gray, Montgomery, 133

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Adrian Torres, Piner, 13

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 13

Rasheed Rankin, Rancho Cotate, 13

Mason Frost, Santa Rosa, 11

Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, 7

Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, 5

Dominic Giomi, Casa Grande, 5

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 4

Matt Herrera, Casa Grande, 4

Joey Alioto, Petaluma, 4

Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, 3

Clay Woo, Cardinal Newman, 3

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 3

Dante Ratto, Petaluma, 3

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 2

Alberto Cuevas, Santa Rosa, 2

Andre Duvall, Montgomery, 2

RECEIVING YARDS

Isaac Torres, Piner, 981

Nico Contreras, Windsor, 619

Jake Herman, Piner, 579

Randy Clay, Santa Rosa, 534

Kolby Elledge, Analy, 489

Jackson Dunkle, El Molino, 487

Michael Collins, Piner, 484

Roman Correa, Santa Rosa, 483

Giancarlo Woods, Cardinal Newman, 482

Adrian Torres, Piner, 460

Dominic McHale, Casa Grande, 444

Justin Delrosario, American Canyon, 439

Tsion Nunnally, Cardinal Newman, 413

Dominic Giomi, Casa Grande, 339

Jack Reese, Rancho Cotate, 314

Jacob Preciado, Healdsburg, 299

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 256

Cole VanStone, El Molino, 250

Nick Kraemer, Analy, 235

William Koenig, Analy, 231

Kaave Gaviola, American Canyon, 217

Justin Lafranchi, Cardinal Newman, 209

Landen Estrela, Windsor, 209

Cutler Low, Vintage, 202

Trent Matthews, Windsor, 201

Rashad Nixon, Casa Grande, 187

Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, 166

Ryan Sillivan, Petaluma, 104

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS

Isaac Torres, Piner, 21

Michael Collins, Piner, 10

Nico Contreras, Windsor, 9

Giancarlo Woods, Cardinal Newman, 8

Jake Herman, Piner, 8

Dominic McHale, Casa Grande, 8

Tsion Nunnally, Cardinal Newman, 6

Landen Estrela, Windsor, 5

Randy Clay, Santa Rosa, 5

Jackson Dunkle, El Molino, 5

Roman Correa, Santa Rosa, 5

Adrian Torres, Piner, 5

Justin Delrosario, American Canyon, 5

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 4

Rashad Nixon, Casa Grande, 4

Kaave Gaviola, American Canyon, 3

Cutler Low, Vintage, 3

NOTE: Individual leaders are compiled for the North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League only, as reported by team coaches and staff.

