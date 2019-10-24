New 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders expects to get up to speed in time for Sunday's game

SANTA CLARA — After six games and six wins, the 49ers hardly have any weaknesses.

The main weakness seems to be the passing game, which ranks just 25th out of 32 teams in passing yards. To address this issue, the 49ers on Tuesday traded their third-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2020 to the Broncos for former Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Denver’s fifth-round pick in 2020.

The 49ers already traded their second-round pick in 2020 during the offseason for defensive end Dee Ford. Meaning they currently have no picks between rounds 1 and 5 of next year’s draft.

They’ve sent a clear message to their players: Forget the future. Win the Super Bowl this season.

“They have full confidence we’re ready to win now,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said Wednesday. “It’s reassuring and it energizes everybody, not that we really needed to be energized — everybody is feeling pretty good right now.”

Here are five things to know about the trade.

1. Kyle Shanahan has coveted Sanders for almost a decade.

“Huge fan of him coming out of the draft and everything he’s done since,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “We have a better team right now.”

The Steelers drafted Sanders in the third round of the 2010 draft. In 2014, Sanders signed with the Broncos, became a full-time starter for the first time in his career and produced three 1,000-yard-plus seasons from 2014 to 2016.

“He has always been very good at separating,” Shanahan said. “He can get downfield, but he also can break you off inside. Not the biggest guy, but he plays big. He’s hard to get your hands on. He can push through things and he plays very aggressive. He can go over the middle and not flinch. He catches the ball and gets up the field hard. He’s a very good football player.”

Sanders hasn’t gained 1,000 yards in a season since 2016. This season, he has gained 367 receiving yards, which makes him the 49ers’ second-leading receiver after tight end George Kittle. Opposing defenses could struggle covering both of them.

2. Sanders is 32 and tore his Achilles less than a year ago.

That’s why he was available. He’s old for a football player, and he recently ruptured his Achilles, an injury which ruins lots of athletes.

But it hasn’t ruined Sanders. “I thought he looked healthier in these games this year than he did last year before his Achilles,” Shanahan said. “I know he was real banged up before that Achilles happened. What he’s done (this season), really liked how he looked on tape and that’s why I was really glad we were able to get him.”

The 49ers recently had success signing a player coming off an Achilles tear: Richard Sherman. He tore his Achilles in 2017. And now he’s 31, which means he’s “old,” too.

“People value youth too much,” Sherman said. “People get confused and think youth is somehow better — 32 isn’t very old. (Sanders) is still incredibly effective. He’s really fast. Still has the same hands. If he was 23 and inexperienced, that wouldn’t be better than him being 32 with the same skills and more knowledge than he had before. I don’t see it as an issue for us.”