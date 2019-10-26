Prep football roundup: Windsor outlasts Ukiah, 21-14

In one of the few games that was not called off Friday night due to poor air quality, visiting Windsor defeated Ukiah, 21-14, in a a North Bay League Oak Division game.

Windsor (6-3, 2-2) held a 14-0 lead at halftime and the teams each scored a touchdown in the second half.

“It was a physical game. Our defense played tough when we had to,” Windsor coach Brad Stibi said. “We were able to get it done but it wasn’t pretty.”

In fact, despite the win, Stibi said he not pleased with how the Jaguars performed.

“We won but I wasn’t happy. We weren’t ourselves tonight,” Stibi said. “Overall, we played an inconsistent game.”

Ukiah fell to 4-5, 2-2.

AMERICAN CANYON 13, CASA GRANDE 6

Casa Grande came close to pulling out the Vine Valley Athletic League upset, but it dropped a close one to the host Wolves.

After American Canyon took the initial lead, the Gauchos (3-6 overall, 2-3 VVAL) got good field position on an interception by Matt Youngberg and went on to score. Casa got in the end zone on an acrobatic catch by Dominic Mchale on a pass by Miguel Robertson, and the two teams were tied at 6-all at halftime.

American Canyon (8-1, 4-1) put together a scoring drive of 72 yards on 11 plays to take the lead with 8 minutes left in the game, and the Wolves held off the Gauchos from there.

NAPA 49, PETALUMA 7

The host Grizzlies jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the VVAL victory over the Trojans. Napa (7-2, 4-1) scored on the first play from scrimmage and rolled up a 49-0 lead by halftime.

With a running clock in the second half, the Trojans (2-7, 1-4) held the ball for the entire third quarter and eventually scored.

Petaluma reached the end zone on a 1-yard run on fourth down by Dante Ratto to finish off a 17-play, 85-yard drive for Petaluma’s lone score of the night.

ST. HELENA 47, CLOVERDALE 0

In a North Central League I game, the host Saints (7-2, 4-2) dominated the sixth-place Eagles (2-7, 1-5) on both sides of the ball.

St. Helena, tied for third place, erupted for 47 points on offense and held sixth-place Cloverdale to only 95 yards of total offense. St. Helena’s defense pitched a shutout and forced four Cloverdale turnovers, stymying the Eagles’ chances of getting on the scoreboard.