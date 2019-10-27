Benefield: North Coast Section football playoffs will look different this year

Here are the North Coast Section football playoff divisions and the local schools that are eligible for the new eight-team playoff brackets:

For the second time in as many seasons, the North Coast Section football playoffs will look different when they come around in two weeks. That is, if yet another season of wildfires, poor air quality and carefully-crafted-schedules-tossed-out-the-window adjustments don’t get in the way yet again.

These playoffs were going to look different way before our latest weather calamity.

So let’s proceed with the walk-through under the assumption that section football playoffs will kick off Nov. 8. The playoffs will look different — and the first thing you will likely notice is competition starts with the quarterfinals. There will be no more “Round One.” A full week — and a full game — has been lopped from the schedule.

The brackets are eight teams deep this year, not 16 as in years past. There is no Open Division. But there are more divisions in all.

Last year, there was the Open Division, then Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 and an 8-person-team bracket. This year there are Divisions 1-7 plus an 8-person bracket.

There were various strands of inspiration for the change, not the least of which was a rule passed by the California Interscholastic Federation that no section runner-ups could advance to the state tournament, a decision that essentially rendered the Open Division useless.

The Open Division was largely created so that a team other than De La Salle could advance to the state playoffs because runners-up (whoever was playing De La Salle) could also advance. If that is no longer possible, no team would presumably want to be pulled into the Open.

Plus, under the Open Division plan, the team that won the Division 1 title was not allowed to advance and that seems a little unfair, even if none of those divisions affect our smaller programs up this way.

So they set to tinkering. But it’s no easy feat messing with a section the size of NCS. The section is massive, both geographically and with the respect to the number of schools and the relative size of the programs. Officials are tasked with creating playoff brackets that work for De La Salle as well as Tomales.

What they came up with were more divisions, smaller brackets and no Open. And where they put schools in the first year of the new system was based on both enrollment and competitive-equity formulas that took into account a program’s successes, or lack thereof, since 2013.

So Casa Grande, Montgomery, American Canyon, Rancho Cotate, Santa Rosa, Ukiah and Windsor are in Division 3. Cardinal Newman, Maria Carrillo, Petaluma and Piner are in Division 4. Analy and Sonoma Valley are in Division 5. Fort Bragg, Kelseyville, Lower Lake and Middletown are in Division 6 and Clear Lake, Cloverdale, El Molino, Healdsburg, St. Helena, St. Vincent and Willits in Division 7.

In eight-person, there is Calistoga, Roseland Collegiate Prep, Tomales and Upper Lake, among others.

So this season, what does all of this mean for us? Apparently not a ton, according to local athletic directors and coaches.

Most are taking a “wait and see how this one plays out” attitude before deciding if the tinkering was a good move.

“For us, it seems like status quo,” Santa Rosa High athletic director Kenny Knowlton said. “I think we are still trying to figure it out. I think we will learn this year if there is any negative.”