49ers defense prepping for bigger, better Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA — When Christian McCaffrey made his NFL debut two years ago against the 49ers, the former Stanford star wasn’t viewed in the same light as today.

“In our first year, it felt like he was a scat back and change-of-pace (guy). We felt he’d get his touches but didn’t think he’d hurt us,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “He is a more complete back, a very powerful runner where he can break tackles. He’s the full package.

“He’s obviously had a heck of a meal plan and a heck of a weightlifting program. He’s a very complete back with no weaknesses.”

Carolina’s offense undisputedly revolves around McCaffrey, though that did not stop coach Ron Rivera from touting the Panthers’ supporting cast.

“One thing I try to stress as far as our offense is concerned, is that we have a lot of playmakers, a lot of tools and a lot of weapons,” said Rivera whose team comes to Levi’s Stadium Sunday. “The biggest thing we have to do is to continue to spread the ball around.”

Continue? Um, let’s look at the stats.

McCaffery accounts for 56% of the Panthers’ touches (162 of 287), 41% of their offensive yards (923 of 2,250) and 53% of their touchdowns (9 of 17). No other rusher has more than seven carries. McCaffrey has a team-high 53 catches, and his 305 receiving yards are topped only by D.J. Moore (425 on 33 catches).

“If I had to describe it, it’s a multi-faceted offense,” Rivera said.

More like a McCaffrey-faceted one. The Panthers drafted him No. 8 overall in 2017, five spots after the 49ers took fellow Stanford product Solomon Thomas. McCaffrey totaled 47 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards in a 23-3 win over the 49ers in the 2017 opener. He set a Panthers record last year with 1,965 scrimmage yards.

Coach Kyle Shanahan called McCaffrey a “special” player whose do-everything ability is reminiscent of Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

“They’re doing a great job on how to use him, because they are using him as much as possible,” Shanahan said. “ … You can tell he’s a very smart player, extremely talented and that’s why he’s being mentioned with some of the best in the league this year.”

Joe Staley update

Left tackle Joe Staley practiced for a second straight day, albeit in a limited role, as he works off the rust from his Sept. 15 fibula fracture. He lists himself as day-to-day, but it’s more likely he’ll hold off from returning to game action until next Thursday in Arizona.

“It wouldn’t be smart to go out there, not get in any work (in practice) and go play on Sunday,” Staley said. “That’d be detrimental to the team.”

When Staley sustained a similar fracture in 2010, it came in his ninth game, so there was no shot of returning that season, unlike this injury.

“Today it feels good and we’ll see how it feels tomorrow and go from there,” Staley said.

Practice notes

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) remain out while rehabilitating.

Juszczyk said Wednesday about his knee: “Honestly, I haven’t experienced a lot of pain, even when the injury first happened. It’s a weird feeling, where it just feels unstable and my range of motion was pretty limited at first.”