Santa Rosa vs. Healdsburg football game canceled due to unhealthy air from Kincade fire

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2019, 11:09AM
October 25, 2019, 11:09AM

Friday night football between Santa Rosa High School and host Healdsburg High School was canceled Friday morning because of unhealthy air quality as a result of the still-raging Kincade fire in nearby Geyserville.

The call was made at about 10 a.m. Friday. No plans have yet been made to reschedule the game.

Santa Rosa is 3-5 and on a three-game winning streak, including the first two games of North Bay League-Redwood competition.

Healdsburg, rebuilding after ending its season just two games in last year, has struggled to an 0-8 record and 0-2 in league.

‘Hounds coach Shaun Montecino said the air quality on Friday seemed much worse than the day prior.

Changing schedules on players can be difficult, but he said not holding the game was the right call.

“It can be, but at the end of the day you want to make sure your players are OK and safe,” he said.

