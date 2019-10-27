Panthers look like 1st real stress test for 49ers

SANTA CLARA — For the first time this season, the 49ers seem stressed.

They’ve rushed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders into action, even though they traded for him less than a week ago. “He’s going to play a lot,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

They have rushed 35-year-old left tackle Joe Staley back to the practice field from a broken fibula he suffered less than six weeks ago. They list him as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, but won’t rule him out.

“Haven’t ruled him out because he does have a chance to play and I know how badly he wants to,” Shanahan said. “But we won’t make that decision until Sunday.”

It’s not clear how badly Staley wants to play. “Got to be smart,” he said Thursday in the locker room. “It’s a long season. We still have 10 games left.”

The 49ers also might rush their No. 2 tight end, Levine Toilolo, back from a groin injury because they need him to help the young, backup offensive tackles in pass protection. They list Toilolo as questionable.

“I know he’s going to give it his best,” Shanahan said of Toilolo on Friday. “Hopefully, he’ll heal up in the next day and a half.”

The 49ers haven’t acted like an undefeated team this week. They’ve acted threatened. Because they are threatened. The Panthers are good. They’ve won four games in a row with their backup quarterback, Kyle Allen, since starter Cam Newton injured his foot Week 2. The Panthers might be better without Newton. And they’re coming off a bye week. They’re the toughest opponent the 49ers have faced this season, and the 49ers are hurting.

The 49ers still should win, but not by much. The game will be close. The 49ers must do the following five things to beat the Panthers:

1. Establish the pass: The 49ers are a run-first team. But the past two games, they have averaged just 2.95 yards per carry, and their longest run has gained just 11 yards.

“We haven’t had an explosive run in the last two weeks,” Shanahan admitted. “Guys have been getting the hard, grimy yards.”

The ground game probably won’t perform well until Kyle Juszczyk, Mike McGlinchey and Staley return from injury. The 49ers haven’t had all three the past two games.

Given the run-game issues, Jimmy Garoppolo needs to carry the offense.

But so far this season, the offense has carried him. Garoppolo ranks 20th in quarterback rating (90.8), and 25th in passing yards per game (219). They need more from him against the Panthers.

In fairness to Garoppolo, he hasn’t had a consistently good wide receiver. That’s why the 49ers traded for Sanders, who certainly is good.

“He’s a playmaker,” Garoppolo said. “If you give him a chance on the ball, he’ll make you look good.

Give him a chance, Jimmy.

2. Throw deep: The past two seasons, the 49ers had an explosive offense — lots of long runs by Matt Breida and long catches by George Kittle.

Now, the offense mostly features short runs and short passes. Call it small ball.

“We’re trying not to turn it over,” Shanahan said.