Raiders hope to contain Texans' Deshaun Watson

Hunter Renfrow knows what the Raiders are up against.

The last time Renfrow caught a pass from Deshaun Watson, it was a 2-yard touchdown with one second to play that delivered a 35-31 national championship win for Clemson against Alabama at the close of the 2016 season.

Watson entered the draft and is one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks for the Houston Texans, who host the Raiders Sunday at NRG Stadium. Renfrow played two more seasons for the Tigers before joining the Raiders this season as a fifth-round draft pick.

“He’s always risen to the occasion whenever the time came,” Renfrow said. “In my experience, he’s very composed, very cool, always the calmest on the field. Hopefully he’s none of that this week — all jittery and throwing it to our guys.”

Renfrow was kidding, and the Raiders realize that one week after being taken apart by Aaron Rodgers, they face one of the NFL’s transcendent talents at quarterback. Watson, 24, has passed for 1,952 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games. The Texans are 4-3, the Raiders 3-3, and depending on how the season plays out, it’s a game that could have playoff ramifications down the road.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said it’s too early for all that. Dealing with Watson in the here and now is enough of a challenge.

Here are five keys for the Raiders this week if they hope to come off a five-game road trip (including a “home” game in London) with a 4-3 record and assert themselves as postseason contenders:

Get the Carr started: Even in a game in which he completed 22 of 28 passes, quarterback Derek Carr missed a couple of early throws. He’ll need to be on his game immediately against Houston and may have to carry more of the load than he’s used to.

Running back Josh Jacobs, the Raiders’ heralded rookie runner, didn’t practice until Friday in a walk-through. He’s expected to play, but no one knows for how long. Anything they get from Jacobs is a bonus.

And while the plan would be to keep the offense as balanced as possible with DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard if Jacobs is on the sideline, Carr needs to step up and have his best game. Houston hasn’t given up 100 yards to an individual runner in 23 games.

Protect and serve: Jacobs or no Jacobs, the Raiders should at least have the offensive line they projected to be their starting five on the field at the same time — left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Richie Incognito, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown.

And even if the Raiders find the going rough in terms of running the ball, 1- or 2-yard gains can mean something when the alternative is a negative play which ruins down and distance.

Bigger than that will be protecting Carr, who is adept at getting rid of the ball quickly but in this game may need to wait a split-second longer for receivers to clear and do some damage downfield.

It’s takeaway time: The Raiders have three interceptions: Erik Harris against Indianapolis and Nick Morrow and Gareon Conley (now with the Texans) against Chicago. Each pass was pretty much thrown directly to the defender — one by Jacoby Brissett, the other two by Chase Daniel.

Opponents have lost only two fumbles to go with the five interceptions. The Raiders are at minus-3 in turnover margin, and if they actually hope to be a postseason contender, that’s not going to cut it.

Watson is unafraid to stand and deliver even in the face of the rush to the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, one of the NFL’s most sure-handed receivers. Kenny Stills is also having an excellent year.

Stop the run: It’s been the one true Raiders strength on defense. They are fifth in the NFL in rushing defense at 86.7 yards per game and are giving up just 3.6 yards per carry. Take away a 38-carry, 211-yard game by Minnesota in Week 3 and the Raiders are giving up 41.8 yards per game and 1.9 per attempt.

The Raiders’ weaknesses elsewhere on defense are such that if Carlos Hyde (461 yards) gets loose, it would cause problems virtually everywhere else.

Don’t fall behind: Given the Raiders’ penchant for balance and taking safe completions, they’re not built to come from behind. They’re front-runners all the way — the Chicago win notwithstanding.