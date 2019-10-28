Nevius: 49ers put on a show, put the league on notice

On a blustery Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers started their 2019 season.

Oh sure, It’s been fun watching the formerly hapless Niners beat up on the likes of the Bengals and the Browns and go 6-0. But the first six opponents of the season had a combined record (before Sunday’s kickoff) of 9-25.

Sunday’s game with the Panthers signaled the beginning of serious business. After six cupcakes, the next six on the schedule were (again, before kickoff) 21-11.

Some savvy and experienced observers of the game (raises hand) had this one figured for a much tougher test. And we pointed to the fact that upcoming teams, like Thursday’s opponent, Arizona, have historically been a problem.

“We haven’t beaten the Cardinals since I’ve been here,” said four-year pro DeForest Buckner.

In other words, everything about this game pointed to a reassessment of expectations, a tamping down of irrational exuberance.

Except …

The 49ers methodically squeezed the life out of the Panthers, 51-13, with a convincing rout of a performance that left everyone a little stunned. Pleasantly stunned, but still. Maybe they are for real.

Heroes littered the field, but it will be impossible not to begin with first round draft choice Nick Bosa. Surely, at some point this week, Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen will wake up in a cold sweat, having just experienced a flashback of Bosa coming around the corner, hell-bent for his rib cage.

Bosa got three sacks for 25 yards in losses, and then topped all that with a crazy interception. He charged Allen, who tried to dink the ball over him, only to see Bosa grab it and rumble 46 yards. That play featured a cartoonish moment when a Carolina tackler literally bounced off the D-lineman as if he was a rubber wall.

Afterward Bosa appeared before the media in a gray hoodie and gym shorts with a monotone delivery that made a dial tone sound like a gospel choir.

“I dunno,” he said of his deadpan style. “It’s just me. I’m happy. Trust me.”

There are others to credit — all deserving. But there’s something more to mention as we look ahead to the rest of the season. Teams on a roll have an undefinable karma that gets them through the odd bounces of an oblong ball.

Good teams get good breaks. Perhaps the 49ers are channeling the thoughts of former coach Pete McCulley, from the ’70s, who once said:

“Every time we fall in a mud puddle we come up with a fish in our pockets,” he said. (Just go with the concept of a fish in a mud puddle. We’re trying to create a mood here.)

So when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tried a risky third-down throw on the first drive, and it was batted up in the air, of course it came down in the hands of tight end George Kittle to get the first down and keep the drive alive. Seven plays later they scored the game’s first touchdown.

Or, the next time the 49ers had the ball, when Garoppolo pitched his once-a-week-why-in-the-world-did-he-throw-that interception in the 49er half of the field, the defense rose up. Arik Armstead got a third-down sack and the Panthers had to settle for a field goal.