Cardinal Newman earns top seed in NCS Division 4 volleyball playoffs

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2019, 7:27PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

The Cardinal Newman volleyball team went 24-5 this season, winning the North Bay League-Oak Division title outright. On Sunday, the Cardinals were rewarded with a No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section playoffs.

The Cardinals will host Gateway (9-8) in an NCS Division 4 first-round playoff match Wednesday. The Gators finished fifth in the Bay Counties-Central League.

Also on Wednesday in Division 4, NBL-Redwood champion El Molino (24-7) is the No. 5 seed and will host Pinole. And North Central I champion Kelseyville (22-5), which went undefeated in league play, is the No. 3 seed and will host Justin-Siena. Roseland University Prep will host Fort Bragg, and Healdsburg travels to Head-Royce in Oakland.

A host of other area teams earned playoff spots Sunday. In Division 2 games Wednesday, Maria Carrillo will host Clayton Valley Charter, Montgomery will host Las Lomas and Windsor will travel to Redwood in Larkspur.

In Division 3, Vine Valley Athletic League co-champion Sonoma Valley got the No. 4 seed and will host Terra Linda on Tuesday. Petaluma is the No. 5 seed and will also host a first-round game against Analy on Thursday. And Rancho Cotate will travel to Moreau Catholic in Hayward on Tuesday.

In Division 5, Sonoma Academy will host Clear Lake and St. Vincent will host Mendocino on Tuesday, while Cloverdale will host Credo on Thursday.

And in Division 6, Rio Lindo is the No. 5 seed but will travel to Cornerstone Christian in Antioch, Anderson Valley will travel to St. Bernard’s Academy in Eureka and Tomales travels to Emery on Wednesday. Calistoga gets a bye as the No. 3 seed.

