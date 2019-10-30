Nationals roar back in World Series, force deciding Game 7

HOUSTON — It’s been an unconventional road to Game 7 of the World Series for Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals.

Seizing the October spotlight he missed out on as a youngster, Strasburg pitched a gem into the ninth inning Tuesday night as the Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 to tie this Fall Classic at 3-3.

Juan Soto ran all the way to first base with his bat following a go-ahead home run, the same way Houston slugger Alex Bregman did earlier.

Yep, these Nationals have matched the Astros pitch for pitch, hit for hit — even home run celebration for home run celebration.

Now, it’s onto a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday night to decide the only Series in which the visiting team won the first six.

“It’s weird, really. You can’t explain it,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said.

Adam Eaton and Soto hit solo homers off Justin Verlander in the fifth to help the Nationals rally. Anthony Rendon also went deep and drove in five runs.

Max Scherzer, revitalized by an injection of painkiller, is primed to return from an irritated nerve in his neck to start Game 7 for Washington in a Series that has been all road, sweet, road.

“Maybe they enjoy our park and maybe we enjoy their park. We’re not going to ask questions. We’re just going to try to go out there and just have some fun,” Rendon said.

“Anytime we get Max on the mound for us, we like our chances.”

Zack Greinke will start for the Astros, who led the majors with 107 wins and are seeking their second title in three seasons.

“I wish it was in a National League park,” Greinke joked, cracking a smile.

Scherzer was warming up in the seventh before Rendon’s homer, then sat down as Martinez became the first manager tossed from a Series game since Atlanta’s Bobby Cox in 1996.

“When I couldn’t even move my right arm the other day, and I was in severe pain, I just believed in next guy up,” Scherzer said.

“Everybody has the belief in me and the doctors that I could get right and be ready for Game 7.”

Fired up after a disputed call at first base went against them in the seventh, the Nationals padded their lead moments later when Rendon homered off Will Harris. Martinez, still enraged at umpires, was ejected during the seventh-inning stretch, screaming as a pair of his coaches held him back while the crowd sang along to “Deep in the Heart of Texas.”

Rendon added a two-run double off Chris Devenski in the ninth to just about seal it after Strasburg gutted through without his best fastball to throw five-hit ball for 8⅓ innings. Washington pitching coach Paul Menhart told Strasburg after the first inning that he was tipping pitches. Strasburg allowed only three more hits.

“Started shaking my glove, so they didn’t know what I was throwing,” he said. “It’s something that has burned me in the past, and it burned me there in the first.”

Now the Nationals will attempt their ultimate comeback in a year in which they were written off time after time, hoping for the first title in the 51-season history of a franchise that started as the Montreal Expos and the first for Washington since the Senators in 1924.