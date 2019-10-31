Subscribe

Cardinal Newman-Maria Carrillo game is on for Monday

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2019, 11:35AM
REMAINING NBL/VVAL SCHEDULE

Saturday

Vine Valley Athletic League

Petaluma at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Monday

North Bay League-Oak

Cardinal Newman at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m.

North Bay League-Redwood

Montgomery at El Molino, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

North Bay League-Oak

Cardinal Newman at Analy, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cotate at Ukiah, 7:30 p.m.

North Bay League-Redwood

Montgomery at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.

Piner at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Harker at El Molino, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

North Bay League-Oak

Maria Carrillo at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo High School, whose student-athletes were among the thousands of Kincade fire evacuees, will be able to play its makeup football game against Cardinal Newman after all, according to school officials.

The Pumas, whose administrators said Wednesday the school would not be able to commit to a game to make up the Oct. 25 contest that was called off because of the fire, will host the Cardinals at 7 p.m. Monday, Maria Carrillo athletic director Jerry Deakins confirmed.

Another game postponed that day, Montgomery at El Molino, also will be made up Monday. Santa Rosa at Healdsburg has been scratched.

Another six North Bay League games that had been scheduled for this Friday were moved to the following week after the North Coast Section announced it would extend the football season calendar a week to accommodate fire-related cancellations.

The Carrillo at Windsor game initially planned for Nov. 8 has been moved to 7 p.m. Nov. 9.

The NCS playoff seedings will be announced on Nov. 10.

Given the one-week extension, the post-season schedule now looks like this:

NCS first round: Nov. 15/16 (most games on Nov. 15 unless schools share sites or do not have lights)

NCS semifinals: Nov. 22/23

NCS championships: Nov. 29/30

CIF NorCal regionals: Dec. 6 /7

CIF State bowl games: Dec. 13/14

