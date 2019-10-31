Nevius: With Stephen Curry out, Warriors’ options aren’t pretty

On the morning after Steph Curry broke his hand in the fourth game of the season, gloom hung over Chase Arena like summer fog.

Uncharacteristically, the usually PR-friendly Warriors called off a scheduled media session Thursday. The official word was that there was nothing to say. Curry is seeing a specialist to know if he will need surgery to repair the hand. So until his status is known, maybe Friday, there is nothing to say.

But you can bet coach Steve Kerr wasn’t looking forward to an hour of questions about where the Curry-less team goes from here.

And in a way you can see it. I mean, what next? Locusts?

The Warriors’ run of catastrophes have been almost biblical. There was Klay Thompson’s knee blowout, followed by Kevin Durant’s departure for Brooklyn after his infamous Achilles tear.

And now this. Curry, the team leader, the face of the franchise and the two-time MVP, is lost.

After the game, team owner Joe Lacob reached for a positive spin. This would give the youngsters a chance to play, he said. Maybe this is a silver lining.

There is no silver lining.

This edition of the Warriors has been manhandled from the start of this season. Eager to pile on the former champs, opposing teams have virtually run them off the floor. The formula is simple: Jump the Warriors early and then put your foot on their neck.

There was some talk about now nice it was the Dubs came back to only lose by 11 to the Suns. But remember, at the end of the third quarter, the locals were down 95-67. From the opening tip the Suns had the game effortlessly in hand, and when there was a mini-challenge, they snuffed it out with a minimum of fuss.

At this point the team has three options:

PLAY THE KIDS, HOPE THEY IMPROVE: Nice idea, but despite Kerr’s mix-and-match rotations, we’re not seeing evidence of a combination that can take over a game.

Take Eric Paschall, a current personal favorite. He’s burly, he’s energetic and he can get you double figures in points and rebounds some nights. But it was hard to get over tableau of the opening tip against Phoenix.

There was Paschall jumping center. And next to him was Aron Baynes — a full head taller than Paschall. That’s tough to overcome.

Paschall is a nice complimentary player. The Warriors have several. Now they need a bell cow.

At this point, if everything stays as is, the most interesting thing about the season is betting on how long it will take before Draymond Green blows up. Tick. Tick.

SHAKE UP THE ROSTER: Warriors GM Bob Myers could go all Farhan Zaidi in an attempt to find a diamond in the rough. Maybe a G-league sleeper or somebody from Europe?

The problem is, everybody else is doing the same thing. And there’s a reason these guys are available.

Which means … the oft-mentioned trade of D’Angelo Russell has to be in play. There was talk when the Warriors got Russell that he was going to be a trade chip and if that’s true, time’s a-wastin’.