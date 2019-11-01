Subscribe

49ers LB Kwon Alexander to miss rest of season with torn pec

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 1, 2019, 1:01PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle.

The 49ers announced the diagnosis Friday, a day after Alexander got hurt in a victory at Arizona that improved San Francisco’s record to 8-0.

Alexander has been a key part of one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses in the first half of the season with his speed allowing him to cover tight ends and running backs when necessary. He has also taken up a leadership role on the unit that will be hard to fill.

This is the second straight year Alexander went down with a significant injury. He tore his ACL last year in Tampa Bay before signing with the Niners as a free agent in March.

Rookie Dre Geenlaw is expected to take Alexander’s spot on the nickel defense with rookie Azeez Al-Shaair and practice squader Elijah Lee in contention to take Greenlaw’s spot in base packages.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine