NCS volleyball playoffs: Petaluma advances over Sonoma Valley

As things begin to return to normal after a chaotic week due to the Kincade fire, Sonoma County high school volleyball teams got back to business in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section playoffs on Saturday night.

In a battle matching two Vine Valley Athletic League rivals, No. 5 Petaluma defeated host No. 4 Sonoma Valley 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-15) in a Division 3 game. The Trojans (19-5) play Wednesday night in a semifinal at No. 1 Branson of Ross.

“Tonight we played great overall. Our passing, hitting, and setting were all great,” Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes said. “We had very low errors. It is good to be clicking at the end of the season.”

The Dragons (15-6) defeated Petaluma in both regular-season VVAL meetings 3-0.

“Tonight was a total revenge game. It is hard to beat a team three in a row in a season,” Hughes said. “I think we had a good game plan. We stacked on the left side tonight for the outside hitters. We had a lot of blocks tonight.”

The Trojans were led by senior twin sisters Kaliegh Weiand (9 kills, 12 assists) and Emma Weiand (7 kills). Anna Hospodar added 9 kills and Juliet Mattox had numerous blocks.

CARDINAL NEWMAN 3, ARCATA 0

In a Division 4 game, the top-seeded Cardinals (26-5) defeated the visiting No. 8 Tigers (24-7) by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 26-24, and will move on to host a semifinal on Wednesday night against No. 4 Head-Royce of Oakland.

“We haven’t been able to practice this week (due to the fire) and our play definitely showed that. We were a little disjointed tonight, understandable. Arcata brought more energy than we did tonight,” Cardinal Newman coach Jeff Nielson said. “We made a lot of unforced errors. Our focus was a little off tonight. But we were able to do enough right to win.”

Cardinal Newman was led by Cassie Taylor (12 kills), Kimi Waller (8 kills, 4 aces) and Cami Loxley (16 kills).

CARONDELET 3, MONTGOMERY 0

The visiting No. 7 Vikings (17-12) went down to the favored No. 2 Cougars (26-6) of Concord in a Division 2 showdown to end Montgomery’s season, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16.

“We were just outmatched. Carondelet was the better team tonight. They had six big hitters. They were by far the best team we have played this year,” Montgomery coach Becky Stavropoulos said. “We did a really good job of competing throughout the game.”

The Cougars’ height on the front line caused numerous headaches for the Vikings.

“We served well, but Carondelet put up a huge block. They really made us work hard hitting,” Stavropoulos said. “Offensively, we didn’t get what we needed.”

Laney O’Neil had 11 assists, 4 kills and 11 digs to lead the Vikings. Amy Iroz added 12 digs.

“I’m super proud of the girls and our season,” Stavropoulos said.

ST. VINCENT 3, BAY SCHOOL 1

The host No. 3 Mustangs (23-6) relied on the leadership and experience of their five seniors to defeat the No. 6 Breakers (19-11) in a Division 5 game and advance to a Wednesday night semifinal, winning 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-13.

“Bay School knocked us out of the playoffs (second round) last year so the girls really wanted redemption. We were highly motivated,” St. Vincent coach Kelsey McIntire said. “It is exciting to show how far this team has come.”