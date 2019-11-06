Subscribe

Stanford women rout Eastern Washington in opener

RICK EYMER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 5, 2019, 10:21PM
STANFORD — Freshman Francesca Belibi had 12 points and 15 rebounds in helping No. 3 Stanford win its 21st consecutive home opener, a 92-27 rout of Eastern Washington in the season opener for both teams.

Freshman Hannah Jump hit four consecutive 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Cardinal, who improved to 34-12 in season openers. Ashten Prechtel scored 15 points, Kiana Williams added 11 points and Lexie Hull had 10.

Kennedy Dickie scored seven points to lead the Eagles, who have never beaten a ranked opponent.

Eastern Washington scored 10 points in the first quarter and was then held to 11 points over the next 28 minutes. Tatiana Reese, who scored five points, hit a 3-pointer with under three minutes to play end the drought.

Stanford was 13 of 28 from 3-point range.

The Cardinal never trailed and began pulling away early in the second quarter, using a 13-0 run sparked by Prechtel’s driving layup.

The Eagles were 2 of 21 from the field in the second quarter, while Stanford was 9 of 17. Jump hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to give Stanford a 38-15 lead heading into halftime.

Big picture

Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer used her bench liberally throughout and it didn’t seem to matter who played. Francesca Belibi, who dunked in a high school game last season, had a double-double midway through the third quarter. The team is loaded and VanDerveer only needs to find the right combination and develop the rotation.

Up next

Stanford travels to meet San Francisco at the Warriors’ new facility for an afternoon contest Saturday.

