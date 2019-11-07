Subscribe

NCS volleyball roundup: Petaluma falls to Branson; St. Vincent advances to title game

PRESS DEMOCRAT NEWS SERVICES
November 6, 2019, 11:03PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Petaluma’s quest for a North Coast Section Division 3 volleyball title ended on the Branson High School court in Ross on Wednesday night, when the Trojans were beaten in straight sets by the top-seeded Bulls, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19.

The defeat ended Petaluma’s NCS run in the semifinals after wins over both Analy and Sonoma Valley, but it did not end the Trojans’ season.

By reaching the final four, Petaluma qualifies for the Northern California playoffs, which begin next week.

On Wednesday, Petaluma found the Bulls — now 13-7 on the season — as talented as advertised.

“They are really good,” Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes said. “I think we were overwhelmed by how good they are, especially on defense.”

Branson dominated the first set and the Trojans never recovered.

“I think we were flustered, especially in the first game,” Hughes said.

Petaluma’s efforts were led by senior Kaleight Weiand.

“She played very well,” Hughes said.

Petaluma will go into NorCal play with a 19-6 record.

Roseland University Prep, Clear Lake, Cloverdale and Calistoga also lost Wednesday.

ST. VINCENT 3, URBAN (SF) 0

St. Vincent’s Mustangs reached the North Coast Section Division 5 championship game by making short work of Urban, 3-0, on Wednesday night. Playing on their home court in Petaluma, the Mustangs had just one tough set in winning 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.

St. Vincent will play for the title Saturday against the winner of Friday’s semifinal match between Marin Academy and Convent & Stuart Hall. St. Vincent will also play in the Northern California playoffs.

The win was the third straight in NCS play for the Mustangs, who also beat Mendocino and Bay School of San Francisco.

Amanda Zeryny led St. Vincent with 29 kills and 25 digs. Alexandra Saisi also had a big game with 20 assists. St. Vincent is now 24-6 on the season.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine