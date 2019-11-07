NCS volleyball roundup: Petaluma falls to Branson; St. Vincent advances to title game

Petaluma’s quest for a North Coast Section Division 3 volleyball title ended on the Branson High School court in Ross on Wednesday night, when the Trojans were beaten in straight sets by the top-seeded Bulls, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19.

The defeat ended Petaluma’s NCS run in the semifinals after wins over both Analy and Sonoma Valley, but it did not end the Trojans’ season.

By reaching the final four, Petaluma qualifies for the Northern California playoffs, which begin next week.

On Wednesday, Petaluma found the Bulls — now 13-7 on the season — as talented as advertised.

“They are really good,” Petaluma coach Ryan Hughes said. “I think we were overwhelmed by how good they are, especially on defense.”

Branson dominated the first set and the Trojans never recovered.

“I think we were flustered, especially in the first game,” Hughes said.

Petaluma’s efforts were led by senior Kaleight Weiand.

“She played very well,” Hughes said.

Petaluma will go into NorCal play with a 19-6 record.

Roseland University Prep, Clear Lake, Cloverdale and Calistoga also lost Wednesday.

ST. VINCENT 3, URBAN (SF) 0

St. Vincent’s Mustangs reached the North Coast Section Division 5 championship game by making short work of Urban, 3-0, on Wednesday night. Playing on their home court in Petaluma, the Mustangs had just one tough set in winning 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.

St. Vincent will play for the title Saturday against the winner of Friday’s semifinal match between Marin Academy and Convent & Stuart Hall. St. Vincent will also play in the Northern California playoffs.

The win was the third straight in NCS play for the Mustangs, who also beat Mendocino and Bay School of San Francisco.

Amanda Zeryny led St. Vincent with 29 kills and 25 digs. Alexandra Saisi also had a big game with 20 assists. St. Vincent is now 24-6 on the season.