Prep football roundup: Cardinal Newman captures league crown

Once again, Cardinal Newman is a football league champion.

The visiting Cardinals (9-1, 5-0) dispatched last-place Analy 48-15 on Friday night, jumping on the Tigers early by scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter and three more in the second quarter for an insurmountable 48-0 halftime lead. Cardinal Newman has won the current North Bay League-Oak and the previous version of the NBL for the past six seasons.

“It’s always good,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said of winning league again. “You have a goal you set and the kids achieved it.”

Cardinal Newman figures to be a No. 1 or 2 seed in Division 4 and is guaranteed at least one home game. Analy finishes 1-9 overall, 0-5 in the NBL-Oak.

“We are healthy going into the playoffs,” Cronin said. “We are at full strength, which is nice.”

The Cardinals defense was led by Zack Moran, who had seven tackles and played “super physical,” according to Cronin. Moran also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Pavitt.

Pavitt also connected for scores on touchdown passes of 45 yards to Tsion Nunnally, 14 yards to Giancarlo Woods, 10 yards to Rhett Pavitt and 5 yards to Justin Lafranchi.

Senior Lucas Woods scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run late in the game.

“Everybody felt great (for Woods),” Cronin said. “That was probably our most proud moment of the game.”

RANCHO COTATE 44, UKIAH 0

As the North Coast Section playoffs loom next weekend, visiting Rancho Cotate dominated host Ukiah to cap off its NBL-Oak season. The second-place Cougars rallied behind a stingy defense that forced four interceptions, recovered a fumble and generated a safety.

“Our defense played well. We tackled well,” Rancho Cotate (7-3, 4-1) coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “We had good field position all night.”

The Cougars will likely be a No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCS Division 3 playoffs. They will find out on Sunday their seeding, opponent and whether they have a first-round home game. Fourth-place Ukiah’s (4-6, 2-3) season is over.

“We were competitive in the first half but things got out of hand in the second half. We made mistakes in the red zone,” Ukiah coach Jonathan Dewey said. “Our kids played well this season. From the start of our season until now we grew.”

The outcome wasn’t in doubt for long as Rancho Cotate rolled to a 25-0 halftime lead.

“Tonight we had high effort. We were a little rusty at the beginning but as we got into the flow of the game it all started clicking,” Hotaling said. “We are getting our health back. A lot of our key players are getting healthy at the same time.”

Rancho Cotate had 249 yards passing and 105 yards rushing, which includes 55 yards rushing on 10 carries and an 8-yard touchdown by Rasheed Rankin. Reserve receiver Iziayah George caught a 97-yard scoring pass from quarterback Ryan Hoxsie in the game’s closing minutes.

“Rancho Cotate is a really good football team and they have a lot of talent. They will make a little bit of a run in the playoffs,” Ukiah coach Jonathan Dewey said.