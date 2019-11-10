Saturday roundup: Windsor sweeps NBL-Redwood cross country; Cardinal Newman water polo advances

Windsor High School swept the team titles at the North Bay League-Redwood cross country championship on Saturday at Spring Lake Park, with both the boys and girls teams running to victory.

The Jaguars won the boys event with 25 points to Analy’s 63 and Cardinal Newman’s 73, while the girls took the league title in a close call against Analy, with Windsor finishing with 34 points to Analy’s 36, and Rancho Cotate finishing third with 52 points.

Sophomore Dustin Smith led a 1-2-3 finish for the Jaguars with a time of 16:28.94 over the 5-kilometer course. He was followed closely by teammates Landon McAlister (16:29.31) and Hunter Larson (16:30.62), and Analy’s Joey Thompson (16:50.22) and Cardinal Newman’s Mario Prado (17:12.06) rounded out the top five.

In the girls race, Analy sophomore Carolina Dawson posted the fastest time at 20:05.03, followed by Windsor’s Lilja Chung at 20:11.38 and Nataleigh Johnson at 20:49.91. Madison Monroe of Rancho Cotate finsihed fourth at 21:04.91, followed by Analy freshman Jennifer Orozco in fifth at 21:08.00.

NCS water polo

CARDINAL NEWMAN 15, AMERICAN 6

The top-seeded Cardinals made quick work of their first match of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs, posting a solid victory over American in a quarterfinal match held at Alcalanes High.

Bennett Stafford led a balanced attack with seven goals, while Peyton Dove added three. In goal, AJ Demarinis had eight saves and Travis Vos had two.

Newman (20-5) advances to the semifinals, where they will meet Alhambra on Wednesday.

Girls tennis

NBL-Redwood finals

Julie Phan of Rancho Cotate defeated Emma Dolan of Ukiah, 7-6, 6-0, to win the NBL-Redwood singles title, while two Cougars doubles teams duked it out for the title. Abigail Appleton/Emmy Avila defeated Sarah Bedocka/Jalissa Aker, 6-3, 6-2, for the league title.