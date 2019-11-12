Green ejected in Warriors’ latest loss

SAN FRANCISCO — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 122-108 on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and Mike Conley scored 22 for Utah, which improved to 7-3.

The injury-ravaged Warriors fell to an NBA-worst 2-9 and their frustrations boiled over in the fourth quarter. Draymond Green, back after missing five games with a torn finger ligament, earned back-to-back technicals and an ejection for arguing a blocking call with 8:28 left.

Less than a minute later, coach Steve Kerr was given a technical after arguing a kicked-ball call against Jordan Poole.

It’s been that kind of season so far for the Warriors, who had their biggest star back in the building Monday.

Stephen Curry, sidelined for at least the next three months because of a broken left hand, held a pregame media briefing to discuss his injury and try to lend his teammates some moral support.

Point guard D’Angelo Russell continues to be a bright spot for Golden State. He scored 33 points, his fourth consecutive game of 30 or more.

The Jazz pulled away thanks to their 3-point shooting and a huge advantage at the free throw line. Utah shot 46 percent (16 for 35) from beyond the arc and went 26 of 32 at the foul line.

Utah took a 69-54 lead into halftime after going 9 for 18 on 3s.

The Jazz made 16 of 17 foul shots in the first half, while Golden State attempted just four free throws.

Russell got off to a terrific start, scoring 18 points in the first quarter and going into the break with 22.

Besides getting Green back in the lineup, the Warriors also welcomed back rookie forward Eric Paschall, who missed Saturday’s game at Oklahoma City with a bruised hip.

Paschal finished with eight points.

Curry hopes for spring return

Warriors star Stephen Curry “definitely” plans to return this season from his broken left hand and is hoping to be back on the court at “some point in early spring.”

When exactly the two-time NBA MVP will be able to play again remains uncertain.

Curry addressed the media Monday night for the first time since getting injured Oct. 30 and said he needs a second surgery on his non-shooting hand, probably in early December, to remove pins that were inserted during the first procedure Nov.1 .

“(Managing the) swelling is something that’s going to be of the utmost priority early in the rehab process,” Curry said, “to get me a chance to come back and get my range of motion back pretty quickly.”

The Warriors initially said Curry would be re-evaluated three months after the surgery, which would be early February.

Curry referred to himself and injured teammate Klay Thompson as “caged animals right now, wanting to be unleashed.”

Curry said he experienced some minor nerve irritation shortly after he underwent his first hand surgery, a common byproduct of the procedure. That’s one thing doctors will continue to monitor throughout his rehab process, and it will impact when he can return.

For now, Curry is working out his lower body and doing whatever training is permitted by the team’s medical staff, saying he’s using this three-month period without basketball as a “mini offseason” to fine-tune his body.

The Warriors’ longest-tenured player had praise for his teammates, who took the court Monday night against Utah with a 2-8 record that was tied with the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans for the worst in the NBA.

Curry described rookie Eric Paschall’s energy as contagious and said the play of new guard D’Angelo Russell has been “unreal.” Asked what the benefits would be for he and Thompson to return to the court this season if it was only for the final few weeks, Curry had an answer.

“Just to understand the chemistry with the young guys,” he said. “We can play around with rotations and just get a vibe of what the following season, when we’re all healthy, looks like.”