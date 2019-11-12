Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with 27-24 OT win

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers failed their biggest test of the season.

They hung tough until the end, when they gave the game away in overtime and lost 27-24 to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the 49ers are 8-1.

They hung tough despite injury after injury. They came into the game without tight end George Kittle, linebacker Kwon Alexander and kicker Robbie Gould. During the game, they lost wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), running back Matt Breida (ankle), nose tackle D.J. Jones (groin), defensive end Ronald Blair (knee) and strong-side linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Despite all of those losses, the 49ers had opportunities to win in overtime. Or, opportunities not to lose. To tie, at the very least. But, with 1:50 left in overtime, head coach Kyle Shanahan called three straight passes, and all three fell incomplete. Meaning the 49ers went three and out, ran just 14 seconds off the play clock, gave the ball back to the Seahawks and lost by a field goal as time expired.

On first down, Shanahan called a pass for backup tight end Ross Dwelley. “We expected to get a completion,” Shanahan said, “but we got a tipped ball.”

And the clock stopped.

On second down, Shanahan called a pass for wide receiver Dante Pettis, who dropped the ball, and the clock stopped once again. “We have to be able to throw and catch there,” Shanahan explained.

On third and 10, Shanahan called a deep pass for rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the pass fell incomplete. The 49ers punted on the next play and lost shortly after.

“It’s tough on third and 10,” Shanahan said. “Definitely didn’t want to run it on third and 10. Wanted to go for the first down. Definitely wish we had taken more time off the clock, but I was counting on us catching one of those balls.”

The 49ers receivers dropped seven passes. The offense struggled big time without Kittle and Sanders.

Jimmy Garoppolo struggled as well. He completed just 24 of 46 passes (52.8 percent), threw one touchdown pass, one interception and his quarterback rating was a meager 66.2. He also fumbled twice, and completed only three of 18 passes when the ball traveled at least 10 yards downfield.

Garoppolo’s interception wasn’t his fault — the ball bounced off Kendrick Bourne’s hands and deflected directly to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. But, Garoppolo threw three other passes which could have gotten intercepted had the Seahawks defenders not dropped them.

“I thought he battled very hard, hung in the pocket for a while, made some big plays,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo. “But, I know he made a number of plays he’d like to have back, also.”

The 49ers defense had very few plays it would like back. The defense kept the 49ers in the game. Middle linebacker Fred Warner had two sacks, and Arik Armstead had 1.5. Nickelback K’Waun Williams forced two fumbles, and DeForest Buckner recovered two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. And strong safety Jaquiski Tartt saved a touchdown when he stripped the ball from Seahawks rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf just before Metcalf crossed the goal line and scored what would have been a touchdown.