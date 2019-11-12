Subscribe

Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with 27-24 OT win

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
November 11, 2019, 11:13PM
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers failed their biggest test of the season.

They hung tough until the end, when they gave the game away in overtime and lost 27-24 to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the 49ers are 8-1.

They hung tough despite injury after injury. They came into the game without tight end George Kittle, linebacker Kwon Alexander and kicker Robbie Gould. During the game, they lost wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), running back Matt Breida (ankle), nose tackle D.J. Jones (groin), defensive end Ronald Blair (knee) and strong-side linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Despite all of those losses, the 49ers had opportunities to win in overtime. Or, opportunities not to lose. To tie, at the very least. But, with 1:50 left in overtime, head coach Kyle Shanahan called three straight passes, and all three fell incomplete. Meaning the 49ers went three and out, ran just 14 seconds off the play clock, gave the ball back to the Seahawks and lost by a field goal as time expired.

On first down, Shanahan called a pass for backup tight end Ross Dwelley. “We expected to get a completion,” Shanahan said, “but we got a tipped ball.”

And the clock stopped.

On second down, Shanahan called a pass for wide receiver Dante Pettis, who dropped the ball, and the clock stopped once again. “We have to be able to throw and catch there,” Shanahan explained.

On third and 10, Shanahan called a deep pass for rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the pass fell incomplete. The 49ers punted on the next play and lost shortly after.

“It’s tough on third and 10,” Shanahan said. “Definitely didn’t want to run it on third and 10. Wanted to go for the first down. Definitely wish we had taken more time off the clock, but I was counting on us catching one of those balls.”

The 49ers receivers dropped seven passes. The offense struggled big time without Kittle and Sanders.

Jimmy Garoppolo struggled as well. He completed just 24 of 46 passes (52.8 percent), threw one touchdown pass, one interception and his quarterback rating was a meager 66.2. He also fumbled twice, and completed only three of 18 passes when the ball traveled at least 10 yards downfield.

Garoppolo’s interception wasn’t his fault — the ball bounced off Kendrick Bourne’s hands and deflected directly to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. But, Garoppolo threw three other passes which could have gotten intercepted had the Seahawks defenders not dropped them.

“I thought he battled very hard, hung in the pocket for a while, made some big plays,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo. “But, I know he made a number of plays he’d like to have back, also.”

The 49ers defense had very few plays it would like back. The defense kept the 49ers in the game. Middle linebacker Fred Warner had two sacks, and Arik Armstead had 1.5. Nickelback K’Waun Williams forced two fumbles, and DeForest Buckner recovered two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. And strong safety Jaquiski Tartt saved a touchdown when he stripped the ball from Seahawks rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf just before Metcalf crossed the goal line and scored what would have been a touchdown.

Tartt’s forced fumble was the 49ers’ play of the season, until rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw topped it during overtime. The Seahawks were driving for the game-winning touchdown. They had the ball at the 49ers’ 14-yard line. On second and five, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who had thrown just one interception all season before this game, lofted a pass to tight end Jacob Hollister. But, Greenlaw undercut the pass, reached up, made the interception and returned it 49 yards to the Seahawks 47-yard line.

“I was covering the flat,” Greenlaw said. “I looked back and saw the quarterback looking my way.”

After Greenlaw’s interception, the offense drove the ball 20 yards to the Seahawks’ 29-yard line, and set up a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal for Chase McLaughlin, whom the 49ers signed just last week. He had made all three of his field goal attempts during regulation. But this time, his kick hooked wildly to the left, as if a wind turbine blew it away from the upright.

“Just rushed it a little bit,” McLaughlin said. “Hit it a little high and unfortunately missed it.”

The Seahawks got the ball back with 3:06 remaining in overtime, and the 49ers defense stepped up yet again. Forced another punt. Set up the 49ers offense to win the game. But, it didn’t. It held the ball for just 14 seconds, then punted back to the Seahawks. Then, Wilson essentially won the game with an 18-yard scramble on third and three to set up the final field goal.

“Russ just did what he does,” Warner said. “Obviously, we could have done a better job containing him.”

The 49ers could have done a better job across the board. They had 11 days to prepare for this game, and still seemed unprepared at home. This lost isn’t the end of the world for the 49ers — they still have the best record in the NFC. But, they have another big test in just six days.

“There’s no time to dwell on this,” Nick Bosa said. “We have to shake this one off quick.”

