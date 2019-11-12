Subscribe

Barber: Seahawks out-punch 49ers in overtime, 27-24

November 11, 2019, 11:25PM

SANTA CLARA

For the first time this season, the 49ers’ locker room was subdued after a game. The 49ers had just lost 27-24 to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, in a grueling and tantalizing game that took a full overtime period and ran 3 hours, 49 minutes.

The 49ers didn’t seem sad about tarnishing their spotless record so much as whipped. Defensive end Ronald Blair hobbled to his locker on crutches, grimacing and favoring his right leg when he rose to his feet again. Multiple players sighed audibly as they sat and iced body parts. The Seahawks probably weren’t feeling a lot sprier. As I walked down a hallway toward Kyle Shanahan’s post-game press conference, Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett was leaving the stadium on a gurney, presumably bound for a local medical facility.

This game was a throwback to the 49ers-Seahawks tilts from the early half of this decade, and not just because the two teams are good at the same time again. It was a return to the brutality of the series.

The most memorable aspect of that previous incarnation of 49ers-Seahawks — the Harbaugh-Carroll feud — was how rugged those games were. Remember San Francisco tight end Vernon Davis getting blown up by safety Kam Chancellor in 2012? Or NaVorro Bowman having his leg mangled on a goal-line stand at Seattle in the 2013 playoffs?

I don’t root for injuries, least of all one that might change a player’s career. But no one would watch NFL football if we didn’t have some thirst for violence, and those NFC West showdowns were as violent as they came. It was hard to look away.

Monday night transported us back six or seven years, to a time when Richard Sherman was wearing blue and green, and Colin Kaepernick was trying to avoid Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett.

Don’t get me wrong, this current Seattle defense is a shadow of the old Legion of Boom. It simply doesn’t have that sort of talent across the board. But the one thing Pete Carroll will always demand is physicality, and the Seahawks brought in Monday. Broadcast commentators like to talk about a football team getting “punched in the mouth,” which is a hard thing to accomplish following the advent of facemasks.

But there are times when a team is physically challenged, when the bully is confronted by the kid who doesn’t know he’s supposed to be intimidated. That happened to the 49ers on Monday, for the first time this season.

It’s not like the 49ers hadn’t played a close game in 2019. The Steelers took them down to the wire, but the Niners dominated that game at the line of scrimmage; it was only their own sloppiness that made it harrowing. The Cardinals gave San Francisco trouble, but it was based more on the elusive disruption of rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

Monday night was different.

“Yeah, it was our biggest test for sure,” defensive end Nick Bosa said.

It was a brawl from start to finish. Just like the old days. It was riveting. It was intense. At times, it was painful just to watch.

But it was more painful to play. As the game progressed, the injuries mounted, especially for the 49ers. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders got his helmet knocked off picking up a key first down late in the first quarter and, as it turned out, also broke a rib or two on the play. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones tweaked a groin muscle. Azeez Al-Shaair, the young linebacker thrust into a significant role by Kwon Alexander’s torn pectoral muscle, apparently suffered a concussion while covering a kickoff. Running back Matt Breida exited with an ankle injury. And Blair, of course, has had better nights.

Other guys, like center Weston Richburg and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams, left the field but were able to return. “It was draining,” Bosa acknowledged. “I had to take one of the Hotshots, I was about to cramp up.”

Hotshots are 1.7-ounce swigs of oils, juices and extracts formulated to prevent cramping.

San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt also admitted he was pooped by the time the game kicked into the extra period.

“For sure,” he said. “I was also playing special teams, so I had to make a few plays on special teams. Just doing what it takes to win. That’s everybody’s mindset as a team. Yeah, it was draining. But at the same time, game’s still going on, so you don’t really think too much about how tired you are.”

To be blunt, the 49ers failed in their first true challenge of the season. The physical ailments were a factor. Sanders’ loss, combined with a previous injury to tight end George Kittle, left quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo without a dependable receiver. The Niners must have dropped seven or eight passes. The absence of Jones and Blair probably helped to explain why Seattle’s Russell Wilson was more effective later in the game.

But it wasn’t just the attrition. It must have been a shock to the 49ers’ system to see an opponent come out and trade big hits with them. For once, they weren’t the ones doing the pushing-around.

Take this, then, as a wake-up call for the 49ers. Not every team will have the Seahawks’ muscle, but others will have renewed confidence when they watch the tape of this game and see San Francisco’s vulnerabilities.

The night wasn’t fully a disaster, though. The Niners are smarting from their physical and symbolic beating. But let’s be honest. They didn’t roll over. They absorbed that blow from the Seahawks and, while they were unable to overcome, they did fight back. Twice in the fourth quarter, they rebounded from a deficit to tie the game – the last of those came with one second on the clock in regulation.

“I think we responded fine,” Sherman said afterward. “We had a chance to win the game, we didn’t get it done at the end of the day. That’s all you can hope for.”

Sherman had been angry after a lackluster win against at Arizona the previous week. This time, he was upbeat. I’d say both reactions are appropriate. The Seahawks game showed that the 49ers are not invulnerable, that a tough and determined foe can push them around just as easily as vice-versa. It also showed that the Niners aren’t soft.

They took a punch Monday night. And they’re still standing, ready to fight again.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

