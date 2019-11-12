Barber: Seahawks out-punch 49ers in overtime, 27-24

For the first time this season, the 49ers’ locker room was subdued after a game. The 49ers had just lost 27-24 to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, in a grueling and tantalizing game that took a full overtime period and ran 3 hours, 49 minutes.

The 49ers didn’t seem sad about tarnishing their spotless record so much as whipped. Defensive end Ronald Blair hobbled to his locker on crutches, grimacing and favoring his right leg when he rose to his feet again. Multiple players sighed audibly as they sat and iced body parts. The Seahawks probably weren’t feeling a lot sprier. As I walked down a hallway toward Kyle Shanahan’s post-game press conference, Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett was leaving the stadium on a gurney, presumably bound for a local medical facility.

This game was a throwback to the 49ers-Seahawks tilts from the early half of this decade, and not just because the two teams are good at the same time again. It was a return to the brutality of the series.

The most memorable aspect of that previous incarnation of 49ers-Seahawks — the Harbaugh-Carroll feud — was how rugged those games were. Remember San Francisco tight end Vernon Davis getting blown up by safety Kam Chancellor in 2012? Or NaVorro Bowman having his leg mangled on a goal-line stand at Seattle in the 2013 playoffs?

I don’t root for injuries, least of all one that might change a player’s career. But no one would watch NFL football if we didn’t have some thirst for violence, and those NFC West showdowns were as violent as they came. It was hard to look away.

Monday night transported us back six or seven years, to a time when Richard Sherman was wearing blue and green, and Colin Kaepernick was trying to avoid Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett.

Don’t get me wrong, this current Seattle defense is a shadow of the old Legion of Boom. It simply doesn’t have that sort of talent across the board. But the one thing Pete Carroll will always demand is physicality, and the Seahawks brought in Monday. Broadcast commentators like to talk about a football team getting “punched in the mouth,” which is a hard thing to accomplish following the advent of facemasks.

But there are times when a team is physically challenged, when the bully is confronted by the kid who doesn’t know he’s supposed to be intimidated. That happened to the 49ers on Monday, for the first time this season.

It’s not like the 49ers hadn’t played a close game in 2019. The Steelers took them down to the wire, but the Niners dominated that game at the line of scrimmage; it was only their own sloppiness that made it harrowing. The Cardinals gave San Francisco trouble, but it was based more on the elusive disruption of rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

Monday night was different.

“Yeah, it was our biggest test for sure,” defensive end Nick Bosa said.

It was a brawl from start to finish. Just like the old days. It was riveting. It was intense. At times, it was painful just to watch.

But it was more painful to play. As the game progressed, the injuries mounted, especially for the 49ers. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders got his helmet knocked off picking up a key first down late in the first quarter and, as it turned out, also broke a rib or two on the play. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones tweaked a groin muscle. Azeez Al-Shaair, the young linebacker thrust into a significant role by Kwon Alexander’s torn pectoral muscle, apparently suffered a concussion while covering a kickoff. Running back Matt Breida exited with an ankle injury. And Blair, of course, has had better nights.