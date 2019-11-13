Subscribe

Kapernick to work out for NFL clubs Saturday

NEW YORK TIMES
November 12, 2019, 4:14PM
Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who inspired debates about social justice protests in sports but who last played in the NFL more than two seasons ago, plans to work out for NFL clubs on Saturday in Atlanta to allow them to evaluate whether to sign him, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Adam Schefter, an ESPN reporter, tweeted that the league arranged the meeting so that clubs could see Kaepernick on the field and interview him.

In February, Kaepernick settled a grievance against the league’s teams, saying they colluded to keep him out of the NFL after he protested police brutality and social inequity by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in the 2016 season. He has not played since starting 11 games that season, when the San Francisco 49ers finished 2-14.

