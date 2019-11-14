Subscribe

Middletown, Sonoma Academy capture team titles in small-school cross country championships

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 13, 2019, 8:53PM
St. Helena junior Harper McClain ran the 3.05-mile Spring Lake course in 17:18 Wednesday, the ninth fastest all-time, to win the Coastal Mountain Conference girls cross country championship, while newcomer and Victory Christian Academy freshman Jude DeVries battled with Cloverdale senior Paden Collard on his way to running the fastest time of the day on the boys’ side: 16:08.

With the win, DeVries becomes North Central League II individual champion and Collard, who finished in 16:11, is the NCL I champ.

McClain won the NCL I individual title and Sonoma Academy’s Lucy Gott, finishing in 19:01, won the NCL II title.

The Middletown Mustangs won league titles for both boys and girls in NCL I team competition and Sonoma Academy won both banners in NCL II action.

