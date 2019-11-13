Men's college basketball: Cal, Stanford both win

Matt Bradley scored 23 points to rally Cal to a 79-75 overtime home victory over UNLV on Tuesday night.

The Bears (2-0) finished regulation on an 11-2 run to erase a nine-point deficit and pave the way to a thrilling victory at Haas Pavilion.

Kareem South added 14 points and Joel Brown had 12 as the Bears stayed unbeaten under first-year coach Mark Fox.

The Runnin’ Rebels (1-2) opened a 65-56 lead with less than six minutes remaining, but Cal battled back and tied it at 67 on two Bradley free throws with 33.6 seconds left.

Cal forced a shot-clock violation with 3.6 seconds left to set up a chance to win in regulation, but Paris Austin’s driving floater bounced off the front rim at the buzzer.

But the Bears quickly took control in overtime, as South’s 3-pointer put momentum in their favor. The lead was just 77-75 in the closing seconds, but UNLV’s Elijah Mitrou-Long drove the lane and lost control of the ball.

Two free throws from South iced it for Cal.

Donnie Tillman led the Runnin’ Rebels with 17 points and Mitrou-Long had 16.

UNLV led 40-38 after a hot-shooting first half for both teams. Bradley had 15 points for Cal and Tillman scored 13 for UNLV.

The Bears were 17 for 27 from the floor (63%) and the Runnin’ Rebels 16 for 27 (59%). The difference was Cal didn’t make a single trip to the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes and UNLV was 4 for 8.

UNLV clamped down defensively to begin the second half after Cal shot 63 percent from the floor in the first half.

STANFORD 86, LONG BEACH STATE 58

Sophomore Jaiden Delaire scored a career-high 14 points and freshman Tyrell Terry also had 14 points in helping Stanford beat Long Beach State 86-58 on Tuesday night.

Oscar da Silva had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal (3-0), which is off to its best start in three years.

Max De Geest scored 13 points to lead the Beach. Jordan Griffin, the team's lone senior, added 12.

Terry's dunk six minutes into the second half put the Cardinal ahead by 38 points.

Griffin sparked an 11-0 run for the Beach with a 3-pointer on the next possession but Stanford had the game well in hand by that point.

Stanford began pulling away after the first media timeout and eventually built a 21-point advantage with 4:43 left in the first half. Terry hit a layup with 17 seconds left in the half and Stanford took a 47-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Cardinal took advantage of 12 Long Beach State turnovers in the first half to score 18 points. Stanford also outscored the Beach in the paint by a 30-8 margin.