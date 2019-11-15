Subscribe

Photos: Friday night sights from 2019 prep football season

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 14, 2019, 7:37PM
Friday night football brings North Coast communities and others like them across the country together like few other activities. It renews school rivalries and serves as the meeting place for parents to catch up, and alumni to reconnect with old friends. Most important, it reminds us that it takes an entire community to raise our kids, to give them that spotlight to shine under the lights of Friday night.

Scroll through the gallery above to see Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter's photos of Friday night football from across the North Coast this season.

