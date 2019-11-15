Prep football: See regular season's statistical leaders

Several high school football players put up stellar numbers this season, but a couple stand out from the pack.

Mason Frost, a first-year football player but a baseball player since he was little, made a huge splash for Santa Rosa in his senior year.

In just his sixth game with the Panthers, Frost ran for a remarkable 439 yards and six touchdowns to propel his team to a 50-44 win over El Molino.

The achievement put Frost in the record books with the second-best rushing performance ever in the North Coast, according to Cal-Hi Sports databases. Cameron Erion of Windsor ran for 450 yards in 2009.

Perhaps more impressive, Frost led the North Bay League-Redwood Division in multiple categories despite having rushed in only six games (he played in two others without any rushing attempts).

Frost’s final figures are: 1,098 yards on 107 carries (10.3 average), with the longest run of 87 yards, and four games over 100 yards on the ground. Other than number of carries, he led the league in each of those categories. He had 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for second behind Weston Lewis of El Molino, who had 14 in nine games.

Frost was the only rusher in the NBL to break the 1,000-yard mark on the ground.

Several others turned in extraordinary performances this season, including Piner quarterback Yonaton Isack and his top receiver, Isaac Torres.

Isack was the only play-caller to break the 2,000-yard mark this year, and he almost reached 3,000. Through the 10-game regular season, Isack threw for 2,885 yards, an average of 289 per game, connected on 176 of 255 passes (69%), threw 48 TD passes and finished with a quarterback rating of 133.

Isack led the division in every one of those categories.

He also broke into the top 10 statewide in TD passes, finishing tied for seventh behind Folsom’s Jake Browning, who threw 56 touchdowns in 2013 and 2014, according to Cal-Hi records.

Isack now holds the North Bay record, two more than Kaylor Sullivan of Fort Bragg’s 46 in 2015.

Receiver Torres caught 21 TD passes this regular season, also writing his name in Cal-Hi’s books as the most ever in the North Bay. Derrion Grim of Stockton holds the state record with 31 in 2015.

Torres caught 56 passes for 1,053 yards, averaging 105 a game. He was the only NBL player to break 1,000 yards.

In the Oak division, three quarterbacks put up big numbers: Jackson Pavitt of Cardinal Newman (1,829 yards), Billy Boyle of Windsor (1,655) and Rancho Cotate’s Jared Stocker (1650).

Here are the final stats, as submitted by coaches:

PASSING YARDS

Name, yards

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 2,885

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 1,829

Billy Boyle, Windsor, 1,655

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 1,650

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 1,395

Miguel Robertson, Casa Grande, 1,374

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, 1,356

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, 1,314

Gavin Allingham, Analy, 1,272

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Name, TDs

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 48

Billy Boyle, Windsor, 24

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 21

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 19

Miguel Robertson, Casa Grande, 16

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, 15

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 14

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, 12

Gavin Allingham, Analy, 9