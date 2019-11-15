Subscribe

Prep football: See regular season's statistical leaders

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 14, 2019, 5:45PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Several high school football players put up stellar numbers this season, but a couple stand out from the pack.

Mason Frost, a first-year football player but a baseball player since he was little, made a huge splash for Santa Rosa in his senior year.

In just his sixth game with the Panthers, Frost ran for a remarkable 439 yards and six touchdowns to propel his team to a 50-44 win over El Molino.

The achievement put Frost in the record books with the second-best rushing performance ever in the North Coast, according to Cal-Hi Sports databases. Cameron Erion of Windsor ran for 450 yards in 2009.

Perhaps more impressive, Frost led the North Bay League-Redwood Division in multiple categories despite having rushed in only six games (he played in two others without any rushing attempts).

Frost’s final figures are: 1,098 yards on 107 carries (10.3 average), with the longest run of 87 yards, and four games over 100 yards on the ground. Other than number of carries, he led the league in each of those categories. He had 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for second behind Weston Lewis of El Molino, who had 14 in nine games.

Frost was the only rusher in the NBL to break the 1,000-yard mark on the ground.

Several others turned in extraordinary performances this season, including Piner quarterback Yonaton Isack and his top receiver, Isaac Torres.

Isack was the only play-caller to break the 2,000-yard mark this year, and he almost reached 3,000. Through the 10-game regular season, Isack threw for 2,885 yards, an average of 289 per game, connected on 176 of 255 passes (69%), threw 48 TD passes and finished with a quarterback rating of 133.

Isack led the division in every one of those categories.

He also broke into the top 10 statewide in TD passes, finishing tied for seventh behind Folsom’s Jake Browning, who threw 56 touchdowns in 2013 and 2014, according to Cal-Hi records.

Isack now holds the North Bay record, two more than Kaylor Sullivan of Fort Bragg’s 46 in 2015.

Receiver Torres caught 21 TD passes this regular season, also writing his name in Cal-Hi’s books as the most ever in the North Bay. Derrion Grim of Stockton holds the state record with 31 in 2015.

Torres caught 56 passes for 1,053 yards, averaging 105 a game. He was the only NBL player to break 1,000 yards.

In the Oak division, three quarterbacks put up big numbers: Jackson Pavitt of Cardinal Newman (1,829 yards), Billy Boyle of Windsor (1,655) and Rancho Cotate’s Jared Stocker (1650).

Here are the final stats, as submitted by coaches:

PASSING YARDS

Name, yards

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 2,885

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 1,829

Billy Boyle, Windsor, 1,655

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 1,650

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 1,395

Miguel Robertson, Casa Grande, 1,374

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, 1,356

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, 1,314

Gavin Allingham, Analy, 1,272

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Name, TDs

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 48

Billy Boyle, Windsor, 24

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 21

Jared Stocker, Rancho Cotate, 19

Miguel Robertson, Casa Grande, 16

Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa, 15

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 14

Cole Hallin, Montgomery, 12

Gavin Allingham, Analy, 9

Jack Hartman, Petaluma, 2

RUSHING YARDS

Name, yards

Mason Frost, Santa Rosa, 1,098

Adrian Torres, Piner, 971

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 955

Rasheed Rankin, Rancho Cotate, 908

Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, 809

Matt Herrera, Casa Grande, 715

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 537

Dante Ratto, Petaluma, 486

Allen Gray, Montgomery, 481

Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, 430

Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, 428

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 362

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 249

Clay Woo, Cardinal Newman, 230

D.J. Ramalia, El Molino, 211

Trenton Vogel, Analy, 196

Alberto Cuevas, Santa Rosa, 152

Kaden Fox, Analy, 149

Kent Gamble, Santa Rosa, 147

Andre Duvall, Montgomery, 121

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Name, TDs

Rasheed Rankin, Rancho Cotate, 14

Weston Lewis, El Molino, 14

Mason Frost, Santa Rosa, 13

Adrian Torres, Piner, 13

Lorenzo Leon, Windsor, 7

Matt Herrera, Casa Grande, 7

Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman, 6

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 6

Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, 5

Clay Woo, Cardinal Newman, 4

Allen Gray, Montgomery, 4

Dante Ratto, Petaluma, 4

Jeremiah Pignataro, Windsor, 3

Yonaton Isack, Piner, 2

Alberto Cuevas, Santa Rosa, 2

Andre Duvall, Montgomery, 2

RECEIVING YARDS

Name, yards

Isaac Torres, Piner, 1,053

Nico Contreras, Windsor, 818

Giancarlo Woods, Cardinal Newman, 622

Jake Herman, Piner, 579

Randy Clay, Santa Rosa, 534

Mason Hallin, Mongtomery, 524

Roman Correa, Santa Rosa, 523

Jackson Dunkle, El Molino, 499

Kolby Elledge, Analy, 489

Dominic McHale, Casa Grande, 487

Michael Collins, Piner, 484

Tsion Nunnally, Cardinal Newman, 474

Adrian Torres, Piner, 468

Dominic Giomi, Casa Grande, 411

Landen Estrela, Windsor, 400

Jacob Preciado, Healdsburg, 299

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 276

Nick Kraemer, Analy, 235

William Koenig, Analy, 231

Justin Lafranchi, Cardinal Newman, 226

Trent Matthews, Windsor, 217

Shane Moran, Cardinal Newman, 181

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS

Name, TDs

Isaac Torres, Piner, 21

Nico Contreras, Windsor, 13

Giancarlo Woods, Cardinal Newman, 10

Michael Collins, Piner, 10

Dominic McHale, Casa Grande, 9

Jake Herman, Piner, 8

Tsion Nunnally, Cardinal Newman, 7

Landen Estrela, Windsor, 7

Roman Correa, Santa Rosa, 6

Randy Clay, Santa Rosa, 5

Mason Hallin, Mongtomery, 5

Jackson Dunkle, El Molino, 5

Adrian Torres, Piner, 5

Jalen Hall, El Molino, 4

Kolby Elledge, Analy, 2

Nick Kraemer, Analy, 2

William Koenig, Analy. 2

Dominic Giomi, Casa Grande, 2

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine