Raiders aim to keep Bengals winless

OAKLAND — Derek Carr knows full well what the Cincinnati Bengals are enduring this season: nine straight losses to open the year.

Carr began his rookie season as starting quarterback for the Oakland Raiders with 10 consecutive defeats before finally breaking through with a win.

“You feel like everything is against you because for the fans, sometimes for older players, they don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “They just see what’s in front of them at the moment and it’s hard, man. It’s tough and one thing I’ll say though is, if you can grind through those moments, work really hard, stick to your process, when the good moments come around it makes you thankful for those other moments.”

Carr bounced back from the rough debut campaign to win 12 games and lead the Raiders to the playoffs in 2016. Two more down seasons followed, but Carr has Oakland (5-4) back in contention again this year heading into Sunday’s home game against Cincinnati (0-9).

After two straight wins to open a homestand, Carr wants to make sure his team doesn’t let up in the third game and squander a chance.

“I don’t care about records, man,” he said. “I prepare every game as if this is the game and so there is no, ‘They haven’t won a game.’ I don’t care how many games they have or haven’t won, they got Pro Bowlers all over their football team and they are going to bring it, that’s for sure.”

The Bengals are trying to avoid falling to 0-10 for the second time after also doing it in 1993. First-year coach Zac Taylor believes things will get better soon even if it doesn’t seem that way right now.

“There’ll be a time — I can’t wait to look back on it — and say, ‘Remember when all that stuff happened?’” Taylor said. “We’ll get there. This is one of the things we have to go through right now, unfortunately. We’re going to fight through it, and there are going to be some positive things as this season comes to an end.”

Finley II

Rookie Ryan Finley made his debut and had two huge turnovers against the Ravens. His sideline pass was picked off and returned 89 yards for a touchdown, and he had a fumble also returned for a score. Finley finished 16 of 30 for 167 yards with a touchdown, one interception and a passer rating of 66.9. The Bengals expect him to be better now that he’s experienced a game.

“He’s getting used to playing NFL-caliber football and not preseason football, real starting football against a good defense,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “And so, his timing was a little bit off. I think you’ll see a pretty dramatic leap for him in game two, understanding what it’s like to play at that speed.”

Safety dance

The Raiders must replace a safety again after Karl Joseph went down with a season-ending foot injury last week while making the game-sealing interception against the Chargers. Oakland already lost rookie Johnathan Abram to a season-ending shoulder injury in the opener and now may need to turn to Curtis Riley, who got benched earlier this year, special teams player Dallin Leavitt and newly acquired D.J. Swearinger, who was cut earlier this year by Arizona.