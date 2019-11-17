Subscribe

Warriors' D'Angelo Russell out with sprained thumb

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 16, 2019, 6:07PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State guard D’Angelo Russell will be sidelined for at least two weeks after he sprained his right thumb in Friday night’s 105-100 loss to the Boston Celtics, further depleting the backcourt already missing injured Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors said Russell received an MRI exam after the game that revealed the sprain and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Russell wasn’t going on the team’s four-game road trip that begins Sunday at New Orleans that also includes stops in Memphis, Dallas as Utah.

The Warriors are 2-11 and off to their worst start since beginning 2-16 in 1999-00. Their six-game losing streak matches their longest since dropping six in a row from Feb. 5-19, 2013.

Curry is out until at least February with a broken left hand that required surgery, while Thompson is recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in a Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the champion Raptors.

