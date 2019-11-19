Panthers safety Eric Reid says Colin Kaepernick would help any team in the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Sunday following the Panthers’ loss to the Falcons, safety Eric Reid stood in the locker room with media surrounding him wearing a black Colin Kaepernick jersey and sneakers with Kaepernick’s face on the back.

His message?

That every NFL team could use Kaepernick on its roster, including the Panthers. And that his workout the day prior had shown exactly that.

“Wait and see. All 32 teams could benefit from having a quarterback like Colin on their team. So now we wait and see,” Reid said. “I think we could use Colin’s help, I think every team could use Colin’s help. I would definitely be excited if he were here.”

With these comments coming after Kyle Allen threw four interceptions in a loss to the Falcons, it was natural to ask if Carolina perhaps needs a new quarterback on their roster more than most.

“You can’t blame Kyle for (the loss),” Reid said. “But again I stand by what I said. I think Colin could help our team.”

The free agent quarterback has not played in the NFL since 2016 when he and the 49ers parted ways. Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice and racial inequality.

The NFL had scheduled a workout with Kaepernick and invited all 32 teams to come see what he could do on the football field. The day didn’t go as the NFL had thought, but Reid stated that the result was what had been intended.

“The whole goal of this was to show everyone that Colin is ready to play this game,” Reid said. “He took his workout to a different location, and he showed that. He proved that. It was reported that his arm was elite. It’s always been that way.

“So why is the NFL, why is Jay Z, why are all these other pundits trying to slander Colin? For him protecting himself and wanting transparency. The goal is accomplished, Colin proved that he can play his game. He proved he can throw the ball. Elite, that’s what an NFL executive said.”

Reid is a former teammate of Kaepernick’s and a close friend, and he made a point of being in attendance even with a game the following day. He was also the first player to kneel by his side.

The safety did not need to clear his decision to visit Atlanta with the Panthers; he went in his free time and made it back for meetings Saturday night.

“Of course I’m going to be there for my brother,” Reid said. “Y’all have seen that. The way he fights for people, the way he fights for justice, I want to make sure I’m there supporting him, so I’m happy I was able to do that in the time that I was.”

Kaepernick’s session was originally scheduled at the Falcons’ facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, that would include interviews and an on-field portion, similar to that of a combine or workout before an NFL team. But the workout ended up moving to Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., due to a dispute with the NFL over Kaepernick’s camp wanting it to be open to the media so that everyone could see what he was capable of.