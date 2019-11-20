Brothers will be on opposite sidelines when 49ers, Packers meet

Brotherly love and close friendships will give the 49ers and Packers a much deeper connection when they meet Sunday than merely being two of the NFC’s best teams.

For starters, first-year Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s brother, Mike, is Kyle Shanahan’s passing game coordinator with the 49ers. Green Bay’s coach also calls Robert Saleh one of his best friends in the league, and credits the 49ers defensive coordinator for helping him first get an NFL job.

There’s also 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator for then-Browns head coach Mike Pettine, the current Packers defensive coordinator.

Nonetheless, the Packers coach may still be a tad bitter about Shanahan and the 49ers not allowing his brother Mike — who is in the last year of his 49ers contract — to become his offensive coordinator in Green Bay. Mike LaFleur, though, doesn’t hold it against his boss Shanahan for preventing him to leave.

“Obviously, the stories are out there. For me, it was what it was,” Mike LaFleur said during training camp about not being able to join his brother in Green Bay. “I love it here. My wife loves it here. This organization is amazing. Zero awkwardness whatsoever.”

The 49ers assistant also won’t let Sunday’s showdown get between him and family this week — he and his wife will be hosting Matt LaFleur’s wife and kids leading up to the game. The Packers coach said he won’t avoid his brother, either.

“We just won’t talk about football. We’ll still talk,” Matt LaFleur told the Racine Journal Times. “Shoot, my wife and my kids are going to go out a couple days early and they’re going to be staying at their house. So hopefully she can do some recon for me.”

He was joking. We think.

Here’s a closer look at some factors to consider when the NFC powers meet:

Three reasons for 49ers to be optimistic

Packers sum better than parts? Green Bay is ranked just 28th in the league in total defense and its offense is a pedestrian 17th in the league. The Packers keep winning despite being outgained on the ground this season — 126.9 yards for their opponents to 102.1 for the Pack, their lowest average in eight years. They also are getting outgained through the air this season — 257.8 for opponents to their 253.9. The Packers’ opponents are also performing much better than Green Bay on third-down plays.

Defensive issues: The Packers came up with three big-time defensive plays to save games earlier this season, including ex-Bishop O’Dowd High star Kevin King’s game-clinching interception against the Vikings. However, the Packers have had troubles against the run their past three games, which just might be the tonic to solve the 49ers’ running troubles lately. The Packers, to their credit, have been able to limit the damage despite teams moving the ball against them. Green Bay allows 20.5 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

Lack of options for Rodgers: The only consistent weapon Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has in the passing game is Davante Adams, who has missed four games earlier this season with an ankle injury. The speedy former Fresno State star has a team-leading 39 catches for 537 yards, but even he hasn’t been able to live up to his past. Adams, who had 35 touchdown catches the last three years, has yet to catch a TD pass this season. The non-Adams options —- Allen Lazard, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow — have only caught a little more than half of the passes Rodgers has thrown them the past four games.