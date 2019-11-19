Subscribe

Antonio Brown apologizes to Patriots, owner Robert Kraft

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 19, 2019, 2:19PM

BOSTON — Antonio Brown has apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England.

The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!”

The apology comes on the heels of past posts in which he indicated he’d fight the Patriots' decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus. He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league's personal conduct policy if he’s signed by another team.

The Patriots cut ties with Brown in September following just one game after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. They were the third team in less than a year to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his on-field accomplishments.

On his first unemployed NFL Sunday, Brown took shots at Kraft and longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

