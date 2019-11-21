Do 49ers have 'IT' factor this season?

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have “it,” strictly lower case.

“It” has indefinable, intangible qualities that matter greatly to a football team. When Steve Young was a player, he always used to say the 49ers had uppercase “IT,” which helped them win five Super Bowls. For Young, “IT” had something to do with the highest standards of play and conduct and self belief. It was the stuff of champions. Young’s 49ers had “IT” with capital letters. They may even have had it in neon lights.

The current 49ers, to their credit, have lower case “it.” They are working toward the big “I” and the big “T.”

“I think we have ‘it’ so far,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. “Any team that finds a way to win consistently, no matter how or what type of win it is, usually people start to say that (team has “it”). But that has nothing to do with this week and going forward.”

The 49ers still must prove they have big-time “IT,” even though they’re 9-1. Because “IT” doesn’t come from winning games in September and October. “IT” comes from winning big games down the stretch and in the playoffs. And the 49ers have many important games left to play. Their next three opponents — the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints — each are 8-2.

Those teams have “it,” too.

Here are five reasons the 49ers should feel confident heading into the toughest stretch of their season, as they strive for uppercase “IT.”

They’re resilient.

Earlier in the season, the 49ers didn’t have to be resilient. They destroyed teams. Beat them up and took away their will to compete.

Then, the 49ers lost an emotional, grueling, overtime game on a Monday night to the division rival Seattle Seahawks. Afterward, people wondered how the 49ers would respond to their first defeat.

They responded well.

Not right away. They fell behind 16-0 to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. But then, the 49ers came all the way back and won 36-26. And the week before against the Seahawks, the 49ers trailed 21-10, then came back and forced overtime. And they would have won had their rookie backup replacement kicker, Chase McLaughlin, made a 47-yard field goal.

Even when the 49ers lose, they almost win.

“We lost a lot here (the past two seasons),” Shanahan said, “but we were in a lot of close games.”

Meaning the Niners feel comfortable in close games. They don’t have to blow out everyone. As a guy across the bay used to say, “Just win, baby.”

Jimmy Garoppolo plays with confidence.

He’s a big reason the 49ers win so many close games. His career record is 17-3.

He’s not a perfect quarterback. In fact, he still plays like a rookie at times, which is to be expected — he has started fewer than two full seasons’ worth of games. Like a rookie, he doesn’t always make the right decisions. He has thrown 18 interceptions in 18 career starts with the 49ers. This season, he has committed 14 turnovers — fourth most in the NFL among quarterbacks.

“Jimmy doesn’t seem to be affected by it,” Shanahan said. “He doesn’t go into a shell. He still gives us a chance to win.”